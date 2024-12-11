Smokey Robinson Blew Whitney Houston a Kiss While Singing "My Guy" Together in 1995

Made famous by Mary Wells and written by Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston took "My Guy" to new heights.

The 1995 VH1 Honors was a star-studded night celebrating music's brightest stars. A stand-out moment among the evening's highlights was when Smokey Robinson — the beloved lead singer of Motown group The Miracles — invited the mythic Whitney Houston to the stage for a duet of "My Guy."

Robinson and Houston's performance of "My Guy" was a Motown masterclass and a dazzling display of their star power. Originally written and produced by Robinson, "My Guy" became an instant classic in 1964 after Motown songstress Mary Wells recorded and released the catchy single for her fourth studio album. "My Guy" soared to the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart, securing Motown Record's first-ever No. 1 hit as a record label.

The song's breezy melody and playful lyrics about unwavering loyalty made it an anthem of the Motown era. "My Guy" remains one of the genre's most enduring hits. Below, we revisit Robinson's energizing performance of the track with the late Houston.

Smokey Robinson and Whitney Houston had a blast performing "My Guy"

The 1995 VH1 Honors provided the perfect backdrop for the once-in-a-lifetime collaboration between Robinson and Houston. Robinson accepted an award for his prestigious contribution to the music industry alongside fellow recipients Bette Midler, Boyz II Men, Annie Lennox, Vince Gill, and the Red Hot Organization. Robinson is a famed Motown magician in the recording studio; whether he was stealing hearts as the lead singer of The Miracles or penning a tune for a fellow Motown act — such as the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, the Marvelettes, or Wells — Robinson was a certified hit machine. By 1995, the Motown icon was no stranger to performing "My Guy," but the world had never heard it sung by the enchanting Houston.

While performing a medley of some of his Motown-forged hits for the VH1 Honors, Houston joined him on stage to duet "My Guy," instantly earning an uproarious response from the crowd. Sharing the stage with Houston — a global superstar at the apex of her career at the time — brought new life to the classic tune. The audience knew they were in for a treat, and the excitement between the two icons was palpable.

Houston kicked off the song while walking onstage to join Robinson, who exuded suave charm as he welcomed his special guest with a warm embrace. Houston's powerful vocals took the song to new heights, instantly transporting listeners back to Motown's golden age. With Robinson's backing vocals, the pair delivered a short but delightful nod to the Wells track. As they finished "My Guy," Robinson blew Houston a kiss, which she returned with glee as Vince Gill took the stage for the natural next track: Robinson's hit "My Girl," made famous by the Temptations.

Watch the captivating performance, here.

Smokey Robinson will host NBC's A Motown Christmas

With his bursting portfolio of Motown hits, Robinson couldn't be a better pick to celebrate the magic of the Motor City and the holiday season as co-host of NBC's A Motown Christmas, airing Wednesday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The two-hour holiday special celebrates Motown's enduring appeal and Christmas cheer, with a dynamite lineup of artists joining Robinson and his co-host Halle Bailey for the festivities.

Motown enthusiasts can get pumped for appearances from Gladys Knight, the Temptations, Martha Reeves, and the Vandellas as the genre titans celebrate all the reasons for the season. Promising performances from Pentatonix, Andra Day, Jamie Foxx, Ashanti, BeBe Winans, JoJo, October London, mgk, Jordin Sparks, and more, Motown fans won't want to miss it. If you don't get a chance to watch A Motown Christmas live, the holiday special will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.