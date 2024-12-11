Chlöe Bailey Shares How Beyoncé Inspired Her to Become a Musician

Chlöe Bailey Shares How Beyoncé Inspired Her to Become a Musician

The Co-Host of NBC's A Motown Christmas special has the cutest relationship with her son, Halo.

Halle Bailey's Son Halo Has a Clever Way to Quickly Get His Mom's Attention

Halle Bailey has found a greater purpose in life after becoming a mother to her adorable son, Halo. The Co-Host of NBC’s A Motown Christmas special is absolutely head over heels in love with her baby boy, and it’s easy to see why — he’s cute as a button!

How to Watch Watch A Motown Christmas on Wednesday, December 11 at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: All About NBC's A Motown Christmas Special

The actress and singer, 24, often gushes about little Halo and how motherhood has inspired her in new ways. Read on to learn all about Bailey’s son, Halo, his cute antics, and more.

Halle Bailey gave birth to her son Halo in December 2023

Bailey welcomed her first child, a son named Halo, in December 2023 with her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG. In an Instagram post announcing the news, Bailey said becoming a mother to Halo was “the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me.”

The Little Mermaid star explained at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards why it was important to keep her pregnancy private. “Every woman in the world has that right to choose what to do with their bodies and what to share with anyone or everyone. There was no way in hell I was gonna share the biggest joy of my world with anyone,” she said in 2024. “Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that.”

Halley Bailey’s son Halo learned how screaming “Mama” is very effective

Bailey shared in a video on Instagram that her son has learned an effective technique to get what he wants. “He knows how to get my attention,” she shared. “Sometimes if he’s crying and I know nothing is wrong, I will just watch him, I’ll look at him and be like ‘You’re OK, you’re OK.’”

But when he really wants something, Halo pulls out the magic word in a dramatic manner. “He says ‘Mama’ every once in a while, but when he wants me to do something for him, he will scream ‘Mama!’ Because when he says it … he realizes I drop what I’m doing,” she explained. “So now he’s saying a lot, lot more. He goes ‘Mama!’”

RELATED: Halle Bailey's Son Is Her Literal Carbon Copy in a Adorable Mother-Son Gym Selfie

Halley Bailey says her baby boy “loves” music

Just like his mama, little Halo is a music lover. In a November 2024 Instagram post, Bailey shared a video of herself holding her son on her hip while singing her song “In Your Hands.” As she sings, little Halo can’t take his eyes off his mom. In the caption, she shared that her son “loves music.”

RELATED: Halle Bailey's Gorgeous, Bluesy Cover of This Etta James Classic Will Astound You

Bailey also thinks music will be in his future. “He’s so smart. He’s so amazing. I think he’s going to be a music baby,” she told Extra. “He loves the piano. I feel like I can already hear what his voice would sound like if he started to sing.”

Halle’s sister Chloe Bailey has a special bond with her nephew

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the 3rd Annual Femme It Forward "Give Her FlowHERS" Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In an interview with E! News, Chloe Bailey said becoming an aunt to Halo has been “absolutely incredible” and talked about how close she feels to her nephew. “Halo is the light of my life,” she said. “I feel like I birthed him.”

Bailey has shared adorable videos of her older sister with her little boy, and Chloe often gushes about him in interviews. “He is the most handsome baby. He is the smartest baby. And maybe I’m biased, because I’m his auntie, but I am absolutely in love,” she told People.

Indeed, Chloe described Halo as her “little angel” in an interview with Capital XTRA. “I love that baby so much, he has just brought so much joy into my life truly,” she said. “Every time I see him smile at me, my heart melts completely into a puddle on the floor.”

Halle Bailey says motherhood has given her a “greater purpose”

Months after Halo entered the world, Bailey told Entertainment Tonight that motherhood has changed her. "I feel like I've reached this new level of maturity," Bailey said in February 2024. "It has opened up a whole new can of worms for me, honestly. I am obsessed with my baby. It's insane."

“It's literally like your heart is in your hands in this beautiful being," Bailey added of holding her son. "I just feel like I have such a greater purpose and so much more to do for him and so much more that I want him to be able to experience. It gives me a new motivation and drive and passion for myself, for my family, for my life.”

Bailey has also talked about how becoming a mother has opened new doors for her. “I’ve never felt more creatively inspired in my whole life,” Bailey told the Associated Press. “I truly feel like I’m venturing into my womanhood. Like I feel like a woman now after having a baby, so it opens up this whole other portal to write about stuff.”