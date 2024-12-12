What's Next for The Voice Season 26 Top 5 Artists Danny Joseph, Jeremy Beloate & Shye?

Three of Season 26's talented Top 5 share what they learned during their time on The Voice.

After an exhilarating and exhausting 22 episodes worth of singing and performing, The Voice Season 26 is in the books, with first-time Coach Michael Bublé Artists Sofronio Vasquez and Shye coming in first and second place, respectively.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Jeremy Beloate from Team Snoop Dogg in 5th place; Danny Joseph from Team Reba McEntire in 4th place; and Sydney Sterlace from Team Gwen Stefani in 3rd place.

After the finale, Joseph, Beloate and Shye spoke exclusively with NBC Insider about the best advice they received during Season 26, and how that advice will inform their careers moving forward.

The Voice Season 26 Top 5 Artist Jeremy Beloate on his EGOT aspirations

Jeremy Beloate performs during Season 26 Episode 16 of The Voice. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

After getting Coached by both Bublé and Snoop in Season 26, Beloate told us that the best advice bestowed upon him is "to lead with your heart, to live in your truth and to be yourself."

Beloate continued, "Throughout my life, I've definitely swayed back and forth between really firmly, standing confidently in who I am, and now I'm walking away from the show so in my skin. I'm just so grateful for that."

Asked about his favorite song performance within the season, Beloate immediately mentioned his rendition of "The Impossible Dream," which he dedicated to his brothers who passed away. "I got to devote it to my brothers on the anniversary of their passing. It felt perfect. It felt so connected and spiritual, and I love that moment."

Beloate says he's also aiming high for an EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards — and is hoping to pursue whatever opportunities are presented to him in the wake of The Voice. "I want to be on stage, screen and in the studio; the Triple S, you know what I mean? Right now, I'm focusing on music, but at the same time, I have a musical workshop in London planned for beginning of the year."

The Voice Season 26 Top 5 Artist Danny Joseph talks what's next

Danny Joseph on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Team Reba's Danny Joseph was born in England, played his guitar on the street for audiences there, and then moved to Dallas, Texas to continue his career. He told us the mentorship he got from the Queen of Country was specific and influential.

"The best thing I learned from her was how to use your voice to tell the story of the song, and not just go at 10 straight away," Joseph said. "I do a lot of shows in Dallas, in bars and clubs. It's loud, and we sing loud. My voice has become weathered and pretty strong, but that doesn't always translate on television. So finding a way to harness that was something she really helped me with. When we got to the Live Shows, I really tried to think differently about my voice and how I bring it out for television."

As to what he plans to do next, Joseph said, "My dream is to play at this level for as long as possible. Being a full time musician, it doesn't feel like work. I love what I do, whether there's five people in the audience or 5 million people on television. Ultimately, it's the same. You get to share something that's true and close to your heart with other people."

Shye is on a new path due to The Voice

Shye performs during Season 26 Episode 13 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

At just 18, Team Bublé's powerhouse singer Shye impressed her Coach and the world with her pipes and tenacity. Shye told us that the most consequential advice she got from Bublé was to just be herself.

"I know that sounds cliche," Shye said. "But it really helps when I'm feeling nervous and he's just like, 'There's no need for that. You don't have to prove yourself. You've already done it since the Blinds.' I really feel like it allowed me to let go and lean into myself and lean into the song, feel the emotions that I'm feeling and not worry about the audience so much."

Shye shared that her second-place ranking and support from her Coach has shifted her career ambitions."Starting off in this competition, I didn't know if I wanted a music career. I was going to go into science," she said. "But now, I think that I've been given the courage to at least try. I'm going to try and release an album and do my best to express myself, and to express what I have to give. Going forward, I want to be an artist that portrays all different types of genres and all different types of aspects of humanity. I'm super excited and looking forward to it."

Watch the entirety of Season 26 of The Voice, streaming now on Peacock. Bublé will return for The Voice Season 27 as a Coach, alongside John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini when it premieres Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC.