What Does the Winner of The Voice Season 26 Get?
The Voice Season 26 Finale is Tuesday night, December 10 at 9/8c on NBC.
After several nail-biting rounds of Blind Auditions and performances, America will soon choose the next winner of The Voice. For weeks, the Season 26 Artists have been working with Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé to fine-tune and perfect their talent, and now it’s up to the viewers to decide which one will take home the grand prize.
Other than the coveted title and notoriety, what does the winner of The Voice receive? Below, we break down what the winners of The Voice get and look back at a few past winners' careers.
What does the winner of The Voice get?
At the end of the competition and after America has voted for their favorite performer, the winning Artist of The Voice will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.
Over the years, the winners of The Voice have gone on to have successful music careers. For example, Danielle Bradberry, led by Coach Blake Shelton, won Season 4 of The Voice at just 16 years old and was signed to a record deal with Big Machine Records. As of 2024, she’s released four albums and she currently has over 470,000 followers on Instagram.
Cassadee Pope, also coached by Shelton, was declared the winner of The Voice Season 3 in and got a record deal with Republic Nashville. Since her victory, Pope has released four albums and been nominated for numerous music awards, including a Grammy in 2017 for her country duet with Chris Young, “Think of You.”
Sawyer Fredericks, on Team Pharrell, won Season 8 and was signed by Republic Records. His original music was featured on the TV series Longmire, and he has over 86,000 followers on Instagram.
Coached by Adam Levine, Javier Colon won the very first season of The Voice in 2011 and has released a number of albums. Season 9’s winner, Jordan Smith, also on Levine’s team, has found success with gospel music and wrote a song titled “Ashes” for Deadpool 2, which was performed by Celine Dion.
Asher HaVon on Team Reba won the most recent season of The Voice and was signed by Republic Records. HaVon released a new single titled “Thank You” on November 28, 2024.
How is the winner of The Voice decided?
The Voice is broken up into five different rounds: the Blind Auditions, the Battles, the Knockouts, the Playoffs, and the Live Performance Shows. While the Coaches call the shots and decide which Artists will advance to the next stage of the show, the audience takes control and ultimately decides the winner.
During the Live Shows, America votes for their favorite Artists during a live broadcast on The Voice Official App or the official website. The Artists who have the lowest number of votes are sent home and the one with the most votes is named the winner of the season, earning the grand prize of a recording contract.
How to watch The Voice
The Season 26 Finale of The Voice airs on Monday, December 9 at 8/7c and Tuesday, December 10 at 9/8c on NBC. The finale episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
The Voice Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC.