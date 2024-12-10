What Does the Winner of The Voice Season 26 Get?

What does the winner of The Voice get?

At the end of the competition and after America has voted for their favorite performer, the winning Artist of The Voice will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.

Over the years, the winners of The Voice have gone on to have successful music careers. For example, Danielle Bradberry, led by Coach Blake Shelton, won Season 4 of The Voice at just 16 years old and was signed to a record deal with Big Machine Records. As of 2024, she’s released four albums and she currently has over 470,000 followers on Instagram.

Cassadee Pope, also coached by Shelton, was declared the winner of The Voice Season 3 in and got a record deal with Republic Nashville. Since her victory, Pope has released four albums and been nominated for numerous music awards, including a Grammy in 2017 for her country duet with Chris Young, “Think of You.”

Sawyer Fredericks, on Team Pharrell, won Season 8 and was signed by Republic Records. His original music was featured on the TV series Longmire, and he has over 86,000 followers on Instagram.

Coached by Adam Levine, Javier Colon won the very first season of The Voice in 2011 and has released a number of albums. Season 9’s winner, Jordan Smith, also on Levine’s team, has found success with gospel music and wrote a song titled “Ashes” for Deadpool 2, which was performed by Celine Dion.

Asher HaVon on Team Reba won the most recent season of The Voice and was signed by Republic Records. HaVon released a new single titled “Thank You” on November 28, 2024.