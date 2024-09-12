Jordan Smith's Prolific "Amazing Grace" Cover Will Lift You to the Heavens

The D-O-G-G Is the Toughest Coach to Beat | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Season 9 winner Jordan Smith could make any song sound heavenly, but his voice is especially angelic singing "Amazing Grace," the much-loved spiritual about godly redemption.

Smith recorded his cover of the song for his 2016 album Something Beautiful, using a traditional gospel arrangement. On YouTube, the tune has attracted a legion of fans who praise his clear, controlled vocals.

As one commented, "This is such a beautiful rendition. I absolutely love Jordan Smith’s voice, music and performances. His voice is so poised. He has such a graceful tone and art to his voice...He is so inspirational and majestic."

Check it out, below.

What to know about "Amazing Grace"

The lyrics were originally written as a poem by John Newton, according to the Library of Congress. Though he was raised without religion, Newton had many near-death experiences throughout his life that made him wonder if some spiritual force had saved him.

The version of the song we know today is set to a tune called "New Britain" that was a popular hymn melody in the 1800s. "Amazing Grace" has been embraced as a religious song and a Civil Rights anthem. Excellent covers include those by Carrie Underwood, Susan Boyle, and John Legend.

About Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith on The Voice "Live Finale" Episode 918A on December 14, 2015. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Image

Since winning The Voice, Smith has continued to record and promote gospel and worship music. He and his wife Kristen live in Kentucky with their two dogs.

In 2018, Smith revealed that his high school alma mater had named its performing arts center in his honor. "I spent thousands of hours (I counted) in these halls, getting involved in whatever I could that would make me a better musician, performer, and person, and while I’ll never fully understand why I get to be the one to live this dream, I feel grateful," he wrote on Instagram at the time.