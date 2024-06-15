Here's what to know about who's hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and who's performing as Musical Guest.

"Is this Saturday Night Live or Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House?"

That's the question you might be asking yourself when you tune into SNL this weekend and see Ryan Gosling hosting the late-night sketch series. NBC is re-airing Gosling's most recent SNL hosting gig — from April 13 — an episode that was a true standout of the season.

From his "Close Encounters" cold open reunion with Kate McKinnon to the instantly iconic "Beavis and Butt-Head" sketch that hilariously brought the animated metal heads to life, the episode had it all. There was even a sequel to the 2017 digital short, "Papyrus," with Gosling reprising his role as a man haunted by Avatar's baffling font choice.

Gosling's return to the Studio 8H stage was also ratings hit. The Barbie star's episode was the top-rated show of SNL's 49th season, and was the no. 1 episode of the season in social video views (107.3 million, if you're curious). And on SNL's YouTube channel, "Beavis and Butt-Head" was the most-watched sketch of the season with 16 million views.

Kenan Thompson as Professor Norman Hemming, Mikey Day as Dean, Chloe Fineman as Patricia Faulkner, and host Ryan Gosling as Jeff during the "Beavis and Butt-Head" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1861, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, June 15, 2024?

No. The show is currently on its annual summer hiatus.

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight?

NBC will re-air Ryan Gosling's April 13 episode this weekend, with Musical guest Chris Stapleton.

This was Gosling's third time hosting SNL, and it was the highest rated episode of SNL's 49th season.

Surprise guest Emily Blunt and host Ryan Gosling during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1861, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How to enter Saturday Night Live's Season 50 ticket lottery

SNL will return in the fall for its landmark 50th season, and the best way to get tickets to see a show is to enter the ticket lottery. It kicks off in August 2024, so get all the details now for your best chance to watch the action from a seat in Studio 8H.

Where can I watch classic Saturday Night Live episodes?

Stream every single episode of SNL—all 49 seasons—on Peacock!

You'll also find a wealth of classic clips, mini documentaries that go behind the making of a sketch, and compilation videos galore over at Saturday Night Live's YouTube channel.

