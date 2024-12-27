John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Their 4 Kids Spent Christmas Outside of the US

John Legend and his family spent Christmas across the pond — and they did it in style!

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On December 25, adorable Instagram carousels shared by his wife Chrissy Teigen gave fans a glimpse into the family's Christmas vacation plans: spending the holiday in London, England. That's cool enough as it is, but Wren, Esti, Miles, and Luna's matching pajamas on Christmas morning are the holiday vibes we love the most. The beautiful kids were absolutely beaming in their hotel room and looking oh-so-cozy in their PJs.

"Christmas morning in London! Merry Christmas, guys. We love you so much," Teigen wrote. As usual, the children stole the show, dressed in matching plaid outfits.

The Season 27 Coach of The Voice shared some photos of his own, too. And let's be honest, it's hard for kids to look more happy and excited on Christmas morning than the Legend children!

Everything in the couple's photos looked heavenly, from Legend's festive sweater to the stunning Christmas stockings hanging over the fireplace.

Wren, Esti, Miles, and Luna have grown up celebrating the holiday in sunny Los Angeles for most of their lives — and we wonder how they felt about the chilly London temperatures this Christmas. (Judging by the looks on their faces, they weren't affected by the weather whatsoever.)

It looks like we can add "London Christmas 2024" to Legend's already impressively large collection of gorgeous family photos.

John Legend reflects on his Christmas traditions as a child

John Legend appears in The Voice Season 25 Episode 9. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In a December 2024 interview with the Dallas News, Legend revealed his favorite Christmas tradition as a child. Spoiler alert! It involved plenty of singing.

"All of our extended family would gather around the piano at the end of the night and sing songs from A Motown Christmas like the Temptations' version of 'Silent Night,'" Legend recalled. "We would sing Donny Hathaway's 'This Christmas' and classic hymns and 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.' All of it."

Longtime Motown fans know that long before the NBC holiday special of the same name premiered, A Motown Christmas was the go-to holiday compilation album, filled with performances by greats like Stevie Wonder, the Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson, and countless other artists.

Legend and his family have always had a heavy helping of Christmas spirit, which shouldn't be surprising. His upbringing shaped the star into the man — and world-class artist — he is today!

"We were a blue-collar family, and my parents are very devout Christians," he explained. "My dad was a factory worker and my mother stayed at home with us. And it was a really musical family. My grandmother was the church organist and my mother was the choir director, and so a lot of the values and a lot of my first musical experiences came from the Pentecostal Church. All of that made me the artist who I am."