The Voice Top 12 Results Episode Has an Important Schedule Change: When to Watch

Get your viewing party organized and your popcorn popping: It's time for The Voice Season 27 to go live. On Monday, May 12, Season 27 will have its first round of Live Shows, the Semi-Finals, after which fans can vote for which Artists they want to stay in the competition. And they won't need to wait long to find out how it all turned out.

The Voice Season 27 Semi-Finals results: when to watch

On Tuesday, May 13, NBC will air a one-hour recap of the previous night's performances starting at 8/7c, followed by the results of the Semi-Finals at 9/8c. That means you'll be tuning in an hour later than normal for the actual new episode. Tune in at 9/8c on May 13 to find out which Artists will advance to the Finals and which will be going home. As always, episodes will be able to stream the following day on Peacock.

Adam Levine is back on The Voice

Remember, you're not just seeing a competition between the Artists. The Coaches want the win, too, especially returning OG Coach Adam Levine, who told NBC Insider he’s “really happy” to be back after taking a break in 2019.

"The only way to sum it up is that just energetically...the opportunity came at the right moment and I was really ready, and we started talking about it and one thing led to another and here I am. It was that simple," Levine told NBC Insider about his return. "It didn’t involve too much deliberation or overthinking. I kind of just felt ready. I was really happy to come back and experience it again with these three wonderful people. It was time.”

Will Michael Bublé win again?

The reigning champion, after just one previous season in the red chairs, is Canadian crooner Michael Bublé. And the man can get competitive, revealing on The Rich Eisen Show that he takes even fantasy football very, very seriously. "You know those Grammys you were talking about? Have 'em. Take 'em. Give me the PopJazzers Fantasy Football championship," Bublé told the sports commentator. If that's how he feels about a competition he's not even coaching in real life, can you imagine his dedication to Team Bublé?

Rounding out the Coach lineup: EGOT winner John Legend and new Coach Kelsea Ballerini, holding it down for women and for country. The game is so on.