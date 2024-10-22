John Legend's Oldest Daughter Luna Has His Exact Smile as They Cheer on the Dodgers

The Voice Coach and his wife Chrissy Teigen spent time with their oldest children at the ball park.

John Legend and his oldest kids, Luna and Miles, look more and more like their old man every day.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On October 21, the longtime Coach of The Voice shared an Instagram carousel of the Legend family's latest adventure: cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers as the team defeated the New York Mets and punched their ticket to the World Series! Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, took their oldest children, Luna, 8, and Miles, 6, to Dodger Stadium to witness history. From the looks of it, the family had a great time.

"We had an incredible time at @dodgerstadium last night! Congratulations and thank you to the NL Champion @dodgers!" Legend captioned.

While sharing cute photos of his family is nothing new for the multi-time Grammy winner, we have to point out the obvious: Legend and 8-year-old Luna have the exact same smile!

6-year-old Miles is looking more and more like his father every day, too. We can't imagine how much they'll look like their famous dad in the years to come.

Hopefully, we'll see the Legend family at a World Series game shortly — we're sure the team would love to have them back as they take on the New York Yankees over the next few weeks.

John Legend reveals his parenting goals

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend with son Miles and daughter Luna the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

In an October 15 interview with PureWow, Legend talked about fatherhood, and the values he and Teigen try to impart to their four children.

"We always want to teach them that it's important for them to give back, for them to serve and to be kind and to be helpful when other people are in need," he explained. "We know how fortunate we are and how fortunate our kids are to have the resources that we have, and we think it's important to show them that they should share those resources. Be kind. Be giving. Be generous with your time and with your resources."

Legend currently partners with many charities, including Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organization he is very proud to work with. During the interview, he stressed all the good RMHC does for families in need.

"Every family knows how important their kids are to them, and it's really difficult when you're going through health challenges with your kids," Legend said. "They may need surgery, they may need intensive treatment, and sometimes you have to travel for that. Ronald McDonald House Charities have been there for families who are going through those struggles for 50 years, and I think that's just such a remarkable thing."