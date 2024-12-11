Darci Lynne's Version of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" Will Make You Dance

The AGT alum is at it again with another gorgeous cover!

Darci Lynne is just over here casually releasing jaw-dropping covers of iconic Christmas songs, and we're here for it.

In a December 10 Instagram post, Lynne belted out a version of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" just in time for Christmas. With her friend, fellow artist Natalie Layne, providing musical and vocal accompaniment, Lynne once again showed off her impressive singing skills that catapulted her to the America's Got Talent Season 12 crown. Trust us; you've never heard this classic sung this way before.

Another day, another fantastic vocal tour de force from the singing sensation. Lynne's casual vocals make her work that much sweeter. You can't help but smile when hearing her tone and range. (And trust us, although she didn't hit any wild high notes this time, she can do so easily.)

The two friends came together to give fans a heartwarming Christmas present in the form of transforming an all-time classic song . Not a bad gift at all.

While the 20-year-old rose to fame thanks to a world-class ventriloquism Act on AGT, her awe-inspiring vocals have kept her momentum going in the years since that first unforgettable audition!

(Of course, Lynne had to sing one line with her mouth closed in reference to Petunia, one of her puppet friends.)

Here's what to know about "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

Released in 1949 by John David Marks and based on the story of the same name, the song quickly became an American holiday favorite. Known as one of the most recognizable Christmas songs ever, it's been covered by countless artists over the years — including Bing Crosby, Gene Autry, and The Temptations, among others.

Autry's version of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" was deemed one of the 100 Greatest Holiday Songs by Billboard. It reached as high as #16 on the Hot 100 chart, attaining that position in 2019 despite Autry releasing the song in 1949, just a few months after Marks' version.

Where can you watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this month?

Viewers who missed out on the first 2024 airing of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer on December 6 can catch the holiday classic on a second night of airing. (Thursday, December 12 at 8/7c on NBC, to be exact.) The beloved stop-motion animation special, created by Rankin/Bass Productions, originally aired on NBC 60 years ago, makes its long-overdue return to the network and December 12 is the last time to catch it.

The story involves Rudolph, Santa's ninth flying reindeer, whose special glowing nose saved the day even after Rudolph was bullied by his brethren. In this version, Rudolph's story goes further as he sets out on a fantastic journey where he meets Hermey the elf, prospector Yukon Cornelius, and a host of Misfit Toys, all while trying to hide from the Abominable Snow Monster.