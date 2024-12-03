Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Darci Lynne's Dreamlike Harmonies with Noah Kahan Will Take You to a Higher Place
The AGT star is at it again with another gorgeous cover.
Darci Lynne can do it all — ventriloquism, a cappella performances, and can even tell a joke or two.
Oh, and she can also beautifully harmonize to songs while casually sitting in her car.
In a December 3 Instagram post, the America's Got Talent alum shared a video of herself adding her own gorgeous background vocals to indie rocker Noah Kahan's "You're Gonna Go Far." It's a great reminder of what Lynne is capable of, and the fact that her voice sounds studio-quality even though she's inside a car is something just extraordinary.
Since winning AGT Season 12, Lynne has worked tirelessly to shake her image of being "just" a ventriloquist. Her efforts have resulted in video after video of her showing off her next-level singing talent — no puppet needed!
In a 2017 interview with The Oklahoman, Lynne stressed that her goal is to make people see her as more than just "the puppet girl" — and alluded to Broadway aspirations as well!
"I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist," Lynne confessed. "I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it. I want to do it all."
"Noah Kahan is one of the best people to harmonize with 😭😍," Lynne captioned her post.
A song from an indie singer-songwriter like Noah Kahan is the perfect base for Lynne to harmonize over. Lynne's voice has a dreamlike quality that effortlessly complements airy guitars and simple melodies.
The fact that Lynne can control her pitch-perfect tone and range while sitting in the front seat of a car makes this video even more impressive!
Here's what to know about "You're Gonna Go Far" by Noah Kahan
Released in 2022 as part of Kahan's studio album Stick Season, the song resonates with countless artists — Lynne included — who feel drawn to the ethereal songwriting qualities the song boasts.
In a 2023 TikTok video, Kahan explained the meaning behind the track.
"There's a tree with a hole in it near the winding road that passes over the copper mines in Strafford," he said. "Every time I leave town, I look at that tree. Every time I return, I make sure to give it a glance on my way back home. I've left hundreds of times as one person, and returned hundreds of times as someone slightly different. No matter how much I change, it always makes me happy to see that tree with a hole in it; it reminds me of the constant, forgiving warmth of home. 'You're Gonna Go Far' is a song about that warmth. It's an acknowledgement of change and evolution, and a reminder that there are some things that will be here forever."