You'll Want Darci Lynne on Broadway After Hearing Her Brilliant "Popular" Cover

Lynn is among the many legion of theatre kids counting down the days till Wicked's premiere.

The America's Got Talent stage has seen some powerhouse Acts during its run, but no one can deny how popular Darci Lynne has become since her Season 12 victory.

Applauded for her mind-boggling ventriloquism and powerhouse vocals, Lynn is among the legions of Ozians thrilled for the November 22 release of Wicked, the film adaption of the smash Broadway musical. Theatre kids far and wide couldn't be happier to witness Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's on-screen magic, leading the Broadway soundtrack to go viral as fans anxiously wait, Lynn included.

After teaming up with her puppet friend Petunia — looking quite darling in a bright pink dress, we may add — Lynn took to Instagram to deliver an adorable rendition of Wicked's "Popular," the beloved ballad sung by the bubbly Glinda to Elphaba during their first tender moment together.

Lynn's "Popular" cover was an adorable nod to the Broadway sensation and a fun-filled reminder of her showmanship.

Darci Lynn's "Popular" Cover with Petunia

Darci Lynne attends the 31st Annual MovieGuide Awards Gala on February 9, 2024; Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Lynn took a hint from the Broadway show for her puppet-friendly reimagining of "Popular," a song sung by the unanimously adored Glinda to the socially struggling Elphaba to make her more of a hot item at school. During Lynn's performance, she took on the role of Elphaba while Petunia sang the rules of popularity to her. Wearing a perfectly pink ensemble for the occasion — Glinda's signature color to Elphaba's iconic green — Petunia was a natural as she gave Lynn a darling lecture on the commandments of popularity.

From flirting tips to votes of confidence, Lynn and Petunia's version of "Popular" was a masterclass in theatricality, made all the more entertaining by Lynn's impressive puppetry during the show. It's easy to forget that she is "playing" Glinda simultaneously as she timidly takes Petunia's advice as Elphaba.

"All this Wicked movie promo is bringing out the theater kid in me #Wicked," Lynn captioned the standing ovation-worthy clip.

About Wicked's supernova hit "Popular"

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked (2024), directed by Jon M. Chu Photo: Universal Pictures

"Popular" is but one of the many hits from Stephen Schwartz's Tony-winning 2003 musical Wicked. The track was originally made famous by Kristen Chenowith in the originating role of Glinda, who starred opposite Idina Menzel's Elphaba during the iconic ballad. As a prequel tale to The Wizard of Oz, the musical shines the Wicked Witch of the West in a tragic new light, beginning from her time as an outcast in college before she earned her infamous moniker. While attending classes at Shiz, Elphaba crosses paths with her polar opposite — Glinda — after they become roommates.

The odd couple begins as loathsome rivals, but during the Act I number "Popular," Glinda and Elphaba finally connect, and their unforgettable friendship becomes the beating heart of the show. The movie adaption will see former Coach of The Voice Ariana Grande as the popularity-dishing Glinda, and fans can't wait to see what she brings to Shiz.

