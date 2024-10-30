Jaukeem Fortson and Tsola Raise the Bar with Their Performance of "Higher Love" | The Voice Battles

Aliyah Khaylyn and Sofronio Vasquez Sing Every Emotion with "The Power of Love" | The Voice Battles

It's not quite "One Short Day" away, but Wicked will be releasing in theatres soon.

Where to Watch Wicked: How to Get Tickets, IMAX Details & More

The time has finally come: John M. Chu’s Wicked is about to premiere in theaters. A world-renowned Broadway musical based on author Gregory Maguire's bestselling book, the film adaptation takes the beloved Wicked characters and showcases them in a way fans have never seen before.

Here's everything you need to know about how to catch Wicked –– starring Ariana Grande as Glinda (who one day becomes the Good Witch, of Wizard of Oz fame) and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (who eventually and perhaps unfairly becomes the Wicked Witch of the West) –– from when the movie hits theaters to how you could potentially score free tickets.

How can you watch Wicked? The only way to watch Wicked is to catch it during its theatrical run beginning on November 22. At an undetermined time after that, the film will be available to eventually stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

RELATED: Check Out the Best Wicked Inspired Merch: Starbucks, Popcorn Buckets, Cocktails & More

When does Wicked open in theatres

Ariana Grande is Glinda in WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Universal Pictures

Wicked will arrive in theaters everywhere November 22, just in time for Thanksgiving. In certain areas, there will be showings beginning November 21.

Just ahead of that though, fans can tune into Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises, a behind-the-scenes special airing on NBC Tuesday, November 19 at 10 p.m. ET before making its way to Peacock the following day. The hour-long special includes intimate looks at the film’s set design, as well as exclusive interviews with the main cast.

RELATED: NBC Reveals Epic, Behind-The-Scenes Wicked Special Defying Gravity: Everything to Know

The sequel film, Wicked Part Two, will be released November 21, 2025, almost exactly a year after the first film debuts.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Universal Pictures

How can you get tickets to Wicked? Tickets for Wicked are on sale now at Fandango. You can purchase tickets right here.

Moviegoers are purchasing tickets fast, so make sure to grab yours; you don’t want to miss out on one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

How to watch Wicked in IMAX

For the film buffs who want to be further transformed into the world of Oz, Wicked will also be released in an IMAX version. For a limited time, for every purchase of an IMAX ticket using Fandango, the ticket service will give a code for a free Wicked Exclusive Collector's Pin Pack.

If you sign up for Fandango’s brand-new Fandango Fanclub membership, you'll receive two free tickets to a movie of your choice, with Wicked as an option. Click here to sign up for the membership.