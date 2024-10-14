Check Out the Best Wicked Inspired Merch: Popcorn Buckets, Makeup, Cocktails & More

Celebrate the besties of Oz with some of the most creative tie-in products you won't believe.

If you find yourself more and more absorbed with every tidbit that comes out related to Jon M. Chu's big screen take on Wicked, we stand by your obsession. A prequel to 1939's The Wizard of Oz, Universal's adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical based on Gregory Maguire's bestselling novel tells the real story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda (Ariana Grande), the Good Witch. But there's even more magic to get excited about than the two-part film itself.

Aside from the impending wide release of Wicked on November 22, there's also a Wicked Experience opening at Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando, a new episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Grande, and a cyclone of incredible Wicked collectibles including makeup, toys, fashion, and more.

"It's going to be a huge pop culture moment," Evan Ross Katz, writer, podcast host, cultural commentator told NBC Insider. He's seen Wicked on Broadway11 times, but expects that to be an even dozen by the movie premiere.

"I'm deeply connected to this show, and like many people, I am super excited to see what it's going to be like on film," Katz said.

Katz pointed out Wicked is about "people from different walks of life with differences coming together and realizing they have more in common," so it is time to get Wicked-inspired gear to show you're part of the fandom.

Whether you're prepping your abode, children, or self for Wicked's debut, NBC Insider has you covered. Here's some of the most magical Wicked merch already available!

The Best Merchandise and Collectibles Inspired by Universal Pictures' Wicked

Wicked Cocktails Straight from Oz Cocktail Kit

Skrewball, Absolut, Kahlúa and Malibu Rum cocktails inspired by 'Wicked'. Photo: Absolut

This kit includes all you need to mix up five different Wicked-themed cocktails, including the Absolut Kahlúa x Ozspresso Martini, Absolut x Ozmopolitan, Malibu x Popular Pink Punch and the Skrewball x Thrillifying Nutty Elixir.

Evan Ross Katz designed the Absolut x Wickedly Dirty Martini, a twist on the classic with Wicked-green edible glitter.

The kit comes with a Fandango code for a discount on Wicked tickets. There's also a chance to win a trip for two to see the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles with Katz.

"There's going to be an energy on the red carpet that is not typical to a standard film premiere," Katz told NBC Insider. "I've gotten a little preview about what some of our leading ladies will be wearing at the premiere, and to see the couture garments in person is going to be really exciting. I'm holding in 20 years of emotion that is going to come out."

The kit is on sale for $160, but select AMC theaters as well as some bars and restaurants will sell the specialty drinks.

Wicked Popcorn Bucket Lantern

Regal Cinemas is also getting in on the Wicked fun with a collection of exclusive goodies for fans who see the movie on the big screen — most notably an assortment of popcorn buckets, including a magical lantern bucket that is just begging to have a bit of butter dripping off its sides. Plus, the squared lantern shape should make it easier to prop up anywhere while you're headed off to Oz and wanting a little theater popcorn for the journey.

Wicked x BÉIS Bags

The Large Check-In Roller in Wicked Green. Photo: BÉIS

We already know that Glinda goes nowhere without luxury. We all can't have our own bespoke bubble for travel, but we can now travel in Glinda-approved style with BÉIS Travel's new Elphaba or Glinda inspired luggage. They come in pink blush or emerald green based on your character preference, and they both have a zillion pockets to pack all the stuff that you just can't leave in Oz.

Loungefly Elphaba Bag

Loungefly's Elphaba Bag. Photo: Universal Pictures/Loungefly

We're always up for the clever designs from Loungefly, and this Elphaba in Shiz uniform backpack is beyond cute and stylish. Modeled on the costumes actually featured on the characters who attend the Oz-based university, Elphaba's bag has the Shiz logo on the back, and inside there's a magic-inspired liner that reflects her true powers. There's also a Glinda bag and likely more variants to come as the film gets closer to launch.

Beekman Blemish Patches

Beekman 1802 x Wicked: Thank Oz! Blemish Patches. Photo: Universal Pictures/Beekman 1802

Whether on Earth or Oz, who doesn't get fed up with face break outs? In one of the most unexpected collabs for the movie, Beekman's offers Elphaba and Glinda patches meant to heal up those breakouts. It will beg the question: Is a witch hat or pink tiara face patch less noticeable than a pimple? We'll leave that up to you.

Wicked OPI Nail Kits

Wicked OPI Nail Kit. Photo: Universal Pictures/OPI

You can't head to Oz without some fierce nails. Elphaba has those signature, gorgeous, long claws while Glinda goes for a more traditional manicure. But there's a whole wide world of supporting characters, creatures, and colors from the world of Oz to inspire your nails, and they're all in OPI Nail's Wicked collection of colors and press on nails. Available at most beauty retailers or at their online store.

Target Exclusives including Paul Tazwell's Clothing Collection

Target Exclusives including Paul Tazwell Clothing Collection. Photo: Universal Pictures/Target

If you're a Target shopper, then you'll know that Wicked has hit it big at the stores with all kinds of exclusives including an original line of clothing based on the costume designs of Paul Tazwell. The legendary musical and film designer has created an array of Shiz University and character inspired pieces that will only be on the rack for a limited time. While you're there, check out their Funko exclusives, costumes for Halloween, and toys for all ages.

Spin Master Wicked Board Game

Spin Master's The Wicked Board Game. Photo: Universal Pictures/Spin Master

If you're a table gamer, then you too can get into the movie fun with Spin Master's new board game based on the events of Wicked: Part One. You can play as Elphaba, Glinda, Elphaba's younger sister, Nessarose, or the impossibly handsome Fiyero. Use magic to make your way into Shiz and then eventually to "defy gravity" within the Emerald City.

R.E.M. Beauty Wicked Makeup Collection

REM WIcked Makeup Collection. Photo: Universal Pictures/REM Beauty

Ariana Grande has been promoting r.e.m.'s Wicked makeup collection in either a Glinda or Elphaba color palette, so the hype is real. Either kit provides a distinct eye makeup selection and lips colors. There's also a separate highlighter to be had in a very Glinda style bottle.

Mattel Glinda and Elphaba Shiz Dolls

Universal Pictures’ Wicked Elphaba at Shiz University Fashion Doll with Removable Fashions & Accessories. Photo: Universal Pictures/Mattel

Mattel has upped their likeness game with these Wicked Deluxe Fashion Dolls. Their faces look like the actors and there are variations for classic witch looks or Shiz outfits for Elphaba and Glinda. There are also Madame Morrible and Fiyero editions.

Wicked: Part One arrives in theaters everywhere November 22. You can sign up for alerts at Fandango right now so you'll know the moment tickets go on sale. Wicked: Part Two opens November 21, 2025.