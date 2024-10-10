I Want All of That | Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock | NBC

Here's how to get your hands on the Wicked movie soundtrack.

Everything to Know About the Wicked Movie Soundtrack: Release Date, Vinyl & More

Time to grab your magic wand and brew some soothing green tea because the group sing-a-long is about to begin, as the Wicked movie soundtrack finally has a street date, a track listing and multiple variations to buy in vinyl or CD release.

Republic Records officially announced that the original cast recording of Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of Wicked — based on the Broadway mega-hit that's been running on stage for two decades — will be available to purchase and ship from it's website, and it's retail partners, on November 22.

Wicked debuted as a musical on Broadway in 2003 with words and music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. It was based on Gregory Maguire's bestselling novel about L. Frank Baum's "unrevealed" back stories of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, the Good Witch. Superstar singers Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande play and sing Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, on the big screen — and in the film's soundtrack.

Here's our NBC Insider breakdown of what to expect from this soundtrack and how to get it.

What to Know About the Wicked Movie Soundtrack

In case you're a Wicked newbie, know that the stage musical is broken into two acts with fixed songs for each act. There's been a lot of fan speculation leading into today's reveal about whether executive producer Marc Platt and director Jon M. Chu's decision to split the Wicked musical into two separate films would impact the run order of songs.

However, aside from the lack of the orchestra led "Overture" that opens the musical, it's now confirmed that this is essentially a one-to-one translation of the entire first act of the musical transposed to the movie.

The Wicked Movie Soundtrack Track Listing

"No One Mourns the Wicked" - Ariana Grande ft. Andy Nyman, Courtney Mae-Briggs, Jeff Goldblum, Sharon D. Clarke & Jenna Boyd "Dear Old Shiz" - Shiz University Choir ft. Ariana Grande "The Wizard And I" - Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh "What Is This Feeling?" - Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo "Something Bad" - Peter Dinklage ft. Cynthia Erivo "Dancing Through Life" - Jonathan Bailey ft. Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode & Cynthia Erivo "Popular" - Ariana Grande "I’m Not That Girl" - Cynthia Erivo "One Short Day" - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande "A Sentimental Man" - Jeff Goldblum "Defying Gravity" - Cynthia Erivo ft. Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Universal Pictures

When does the Wicked movie soundtrack release? November 22, 2024 on vinyl, CD and music streaming services.

Exclusive versions of the Wicked movie soundtrack on vinyl

Right now, there are two places to get exclusive versions of the Wicked soundtrack on vinyl: Republic Record's website store and Target online and retail stores.

The Republic Records vinyl options are two. One is a double vinyl picture disc (one with Elphaba and the other Glinda), an exclusive cover, a gatefold Jacket and 2-sided fold-out poster. The second is a standard black double vinyl release.

Target's exclusive vinyl is a double vinyl with mixed pink and green color blocking.

How to stream the Wicked movie soundtrack? The digital version of the Wicked movie soundtrack is slated to hit major music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, etc. on November 22, 2024 — timed to the physical release of the album.

Wicked movie soundtrack CD exclusives

If vinyl or streaming is not your thing, physical media fans can go the CD route with both retailers too. Republic Records will have a standard CD edition available. Meanwhile, Target's CD editions have either a green or pink binding color and comes with a fold-out poster. In the future, Barnes and Noble will have their own CD exclusive with a different cover.

Fans can ride a broomstick into the world of Wicked when the film exclusively hits the big screen Friday, November 22. The sequel will bow the following year on November 21, 2025. Pre-orders tickers are available now!