Darci Lynne Doing Vocal Scales With Her Mouth Closed Is a Musical Olympian Feat

It's so hard, but the AGT champion makes it look so easy!

Darci Lynne may be known for her unbelievable ventriloquist skills, but the 19-year-old is also a talented vocalist — whether she's singing normally or mouth-closed with a puppet pal.

In a September 26 TikTok video, Lynne tackled the "Pitch Perfect Challenge," a social media trend that has taken the world by storm in the past month. It involves singing the classic "do-re-me" scale to perfection — and it's much more challenging than it seems.

(In fact, it was the same singing challenge that fellow AGT alum Kodi Lee participated in a few weeks ago.)

However, simply singing the familiar notes was clearly too easy for Lynne. She decided to up the ante and increase the difficulty by keeping her mouth closed throughout the entire challenge. Unsurprisingly, she completed the task with flying colors — and she almost made it look too easy.

Watch Darci Lynne show off her unrivaled vocal skills here.

It's another example of Lynne showing off why many fans consider her among the most talented AGT alums ever. It doesn't matter whether she's singing alongside a puppet or not; her vocal skills are next-level.

Darci Lynne won AGT Season 12

Darci Lynne attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 03, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

After winning Season 12 of AGT in 2017, Lynne was awarded a cool $1 million — a massive amount of money, especially for a 12-year-old.

In a 2024 interview with Parade, Lynne described what happened in the weeks and months after being crowned champion, including getting something she's always wanted.

"It took about a year of begging my parents, but they finally caved and surprised me with Binks [a Maltipoo] and our German Shepherd on Christmas 2018, so he's the pride and joy of my life," Lynne said. "He owns the house now. He's like the prince of the palace and I love him."

Lynne added, "I remember when I was on AGT, I talked about getting my mom a new dishwasher because at the time the house we lived in — and I cherished this house because I grew up in it — our dishwasher never worked, ever. And so, I was like, 'If I win this show, I'm going to get my mom a dishwasher,' and I ended up re-doing her whole kitchen, so that was awesome. And then I donated a lot of it to my church that I grew up in, too, which was really special for me and my family because we really love that church."