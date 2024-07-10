Darci Lynne's A Cappella Riffs Singing "Espresso" Hit a New Stratosphere

Jake Gyllenhaal and Bowen Yang Can't Get Sabrina Carpenter's Song Out of Their Heads

Jake Gyllenhaal and Bowen Yang Can't Get Sabrina Carpenter's Song Out of Their Heads

Darci Lynne does it again — this time with a cover of Sabrina Carpenter's mega-hit.

Whether fans regard her as a fantastic ventriloquist, a masterful vocalist, or simply one of the best Acts in America's Got Talent history, nobody can deny Darci Lynne's jaw-dropping talent. With that in mind, we come bearing good news: the 19-year-old is at it again with another amazing cover.

By now, AGT fans are intimately familiar with Lynne's ventriloquist skills. Wait, let's be more specific: AGT fans are intimately familiar with Lynne's ventriloquist singing skills. It really is a talent that needs to be properly seen (and heard) to be believed. On July 9, Lynne took to Instagram to showcase what she does best: engaging in a good, old-fashioned singing competition with one of her favorite puppets, Petunia.

The two formidable adversaries took turns singing the opening lines to the Sabrina Carpenter hit "Espresso" in a competition that was too close to call!

Lynne's Instagram caption read, "Who won? #espressoriff #riffchallenge #singingchallenge" — and we'll leave it up to her fans to declare a true winner. Regardless, both Lynne and "Petunia" hit notes that reached a new stratosphere!

Watch their "Espresso"-off, below.

Everything to know about Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso"

Sabrina Carpenter attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France.

Recorded in 2023 and released in 2024, it's almost impossible to exist in the United States this summer without hearing this infectious song wherever you go. "Espresso" rocketed up the charts, eventually reaching as high as number-two on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Carpenter her first-ever top-10 single en route to becoming a worldwide sensation. Critics and fans alike were drawn to Carpenter's clever lyrics and the song's catchiness — it was like "Espresso" was destined to become a hit from day one.

Carpenter delivered an iconic live performance of "Espresso" during the Season 49 SNL finale, unofficially kicking off summer in the process!

"There was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song, because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd," Carpenter told Apple Music, per Capital FM.

She continued, "Those are the ones that people, I think when they don't know my music or who I am or anything, they can just tune in to a single song and kind of leave with a better idea of my sense of humor."