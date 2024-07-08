Darci Lynne & Terry Fator Did a Riveting Prayer Duet—With Their Mouths Closed

These two AGT greats joining forces is a sight to be seen — and heard.

Darci Lynne and Terry Fator are two America's Got Talent greats. They both won their respective seasons (Season 12 for Lynne; Season 2 for Fator) and for similar spellbinding talents: singing ventriloquism. They've each gone on to lead massively successful careers, selling out venues nationwide — and bringing their legendary puppet friends along the way.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

So what happened, then, when these two icons — and their most iconic puppets — joined together for a musical duet? Magic. Pure magic.

RELATED: Darci Lynne's A Cappella Cover of Etta James' "At Last" Is Earth-Shattering

Darci Lynne and Terry Fator's duet of ‪"The Prayer" by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli‬ is an AGT symphony

This is precisely what went down around three years ago, when Lynne and her puppet, Petunia, hopped on a video call with Fator and his puppet, Winston, to sing "The Prayer" by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli‬. Lynne and Fator couldn't have sounded better together — and, of course, the performance was even more jaw-dropping given the fact their mouths were shut the entire time. Fator matching Bocelli‬'s Broadway-operatic style for his vocal portion was particularly impressive. Seriously, how do these two do it?

Terry Fator and Darci Lynne arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Finale at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on September 14, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"Petunia, you sing like an angel," Winston "told" Petunia at the end of the performance, to which she "replied," "And Winston, you sing like a turtle." (Winston is, in fact, a turtle, hence the cheeky joke.) We love puppets who have a sense of humor!

Watch the performance for yourself, below:

RELATED: Terry Fator Singing "Bohemian Rhapsody" With His Mouth Shut Is a Herculean Feat

Fator has been a consistent headliner in Las Vegas for two decades now, currently working at The STRAT Theater. His shows have evolved through the years, telling Las Vegas magazine in 2019, "Instead of trying to take characters out, I’m doing shorter routines so I can get more characters and more impressions with shorter songs. I’m also doing a lot of song parodies and I’ve never really done that before. The show flows faster if you put the comedy and the jokes in the songs. And then I don’t have to have longer moments where I’m just talking and telling jokes."

He added, "The thing about me is I like to push myself. I’m not ever going to say, 'I’ve done it!' I’m going to top myself next year and the year after that. I always want to push myself to that next level."