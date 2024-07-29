Darci Lynne Showcases Another Winning Talent During Reunion with Fellow AGT Alum

Two of the most beloved Acts in America's Got Talent history recently reunited, serving up a treat for AGT fans everywhere who can't get enough of their banter.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Darci Lynne and Preacher Lawson first met while competing in AGT Season 12, in which Lynne was crowned champion after a particularly grueling competition. While Lynne's singing ventriloquist Act and Lawson's stand-up comedy skills seem like they wouldn't necessarily lead to a friendship, the two have formed an adorable bond over the years!

Lynne shared footage of the two hanging out and catching up on July 27. "Just two buds who were on AGT together," she noted in the Instagram video. Lynne wasted no time trying to impress her former Season 12 adversary with a joke she clearly had been working on for some time.





"Friends on AGT together stay together," the 19-year-old captioned.

Lynne's well-crafted joke had a seemingly innocuous setup.

"How does The Rock pee?" Lynne innocently asked before revealing the borderline-NSFW punchline to a shocked Lawson.

Lawson was clearly proud of Lynne's dedication to the bit, but he couldn't let Lynne off the hook that easily.

"Oh, she's doing dirty jokes now? Oh my gosh, look at her, doing dirty jokes!" Lawson told the camera as Lynne — and her mother —- cracked up in the background.

Lynne already showed she has a few jokes up her sleeve — and now, one question remains: has Lawson been secretly perfecting his own ventriloquism skills since the two competitors last saw each other? The world may never know.

Preacher Lawson performs during a media preview for "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE" at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for America's Got Talent Live

Who is Preacher Lawson? Preacher Lawson is a stand-up comedian who competed on Season 12 of America's Got Talent in 2017, America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2019, and America's Got Talent: Fantasy League in 2024. Born in Portland, Oregon, Lawson honed his comedic skills while living in Orlando, Florida, as a teenager. Today, the 33-year-old routinely tours the United States with his stand-up comedy tour and boasts a strong social media following across his YouTube and Instagram accounts. Lawson recently performed stand-up on The Tonight Show in April 2024. Lawson has also appeared on Lynne's YouTube account, most recently in a playful "feud" with Lynne's puppet Petunia.

Preacher Lawson Brings His FUNNIEST Comedy Yet! | Semi-Finals | AGT: Fantasy League 2024 NBC

Winning AGT Season 12 was a career-making accomplishment for Darci Lynne

Darci Lynne Farmer attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

A good-natured spirit of competition fueled both Lynne and Lawson during Season 12, something Lynne alluded to in a 2017 interview with The Oklahomian.

"AGT was so much fun because I feel like the best part was meeting all of the contestants because everyone there was never mean, never competition — except for Preacher," Lynne deadpanned. "But I'm kidding. He would just mess around and be like, 'I'm gonna beat you.'"

Even though her world-class ventriloquist skills propelled her to superstardom, Lynne doesn't want to be pigeonholed as a one-trick pony. She aspires to be much more than someone who can sing without opening her mouth.

"I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist," she told The Oklahomian. "I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it. I want to do it all."