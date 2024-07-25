The America's Got Talent winner continues to show why she's one of the best ventriloquists today.

Darci Lynne Sang the Most Difficult Notes of "Over the Rainbow" with Her Mouth Closed

Songs don't get more iconic than "Over the Rainbow" — and one of America's Got Talent's most iconic Acts just dropped a cover version that will be in fans' heads for a long time.

19-year-old Darci Lynne has once again proven why she's one of the world's most talented ventriloquists and singers with her — and her puppet Petunia's — unique take on "Over the Rainbow." On July 24, Lynne shared the latest installment of the adorable duets she and Petunia are known for.

"Petunia is still mad I didn't give her the first verse, but I think we sound good together🥳," Lynne said.

You know you have unbelievable vocal talent when your range isn't constricted just because you aren't opening your mouth!

The soaring highs of "Over the Rainbow" are effortlessly sung by both teenager and puppet, in fact, this may be the most cohesive performance from the duo fans have ever seen. In many cases, Petunia seems a little grumpy about Lynne stealing the spotlight from her!

With her viral AGT performances in the rear-view mirror, the singing sensation has big aspirations for her career. In fact, during a 2017 interview with The Oklahoman, Lynne stressed that her goal is to make people see her as more than just "the puppet girl."

"I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist. I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it," Lynne revealed. "I want to do it all."

Lynne is well on her way to becoming the all-around performer she aspires to be — honestly; it would surprise absolutely no one if she ended up on Broadway one day! Until then, though, fans are more than happy with her dropping more duets with Petunia on her social media channels whenever possible.

Here's what to know about "Over the Rainbow"

Darci Lynne at the 31st Annual Movieguide Awards Gala held at The Avalon Hollywood on February 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Judy Garland in costume as Dorothy Gale in the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz. Photo: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images; Getty Images

"Over the Rainbow" was recorded in 1939 by Judy Garland and prominently featured in the classic film The Wizard of Oz. In the movie, her character, Dorothy, sings the song at the beginning of the film when she longs to escape her home life. It's arguably one of the most recognizable songs in the world to this day.

Artists who have covered "Over the Rainbow" include Garland's daughter Liza Minelli in addition to Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Willie Nelson, Ariana Grande, Jackie Evancho, Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, Katherine McPhee, Rufus Wainwright, Patti LaBelle, and countless others.

Composed by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg, "Over the Rainbow" won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1939. In 2017, The Library of Congress recognized the track as "one of the best-known ballads of all time."