Darci Lynne's Breathtaking "Goodness of God" Cover Will Envelope You in Light

The 19-year-old America's Got Talent alum truly has the most angelic voice.

Is America's Got Talent alum Darci Lynne the most versatile singer to ever compete on the show? Many fans believe so, and videos like this make it easy to see why.

In a June 17 YouTube Short, Lynne effortlessly performed "Goodness of God" in her trademark soulful style. Whether religious or not, any person can feel the powerful message Lynne sings so perfectly:

Watch Darci Lynne's breathtaking "Goodness of God" cover here.

Lynne titled the performance "One of my favorites to sing!!!" and fans can see why. Her version of "Goodness to God" is as close to celestial as it gets — Lynne tackled the song's many high notes with ease and grace.

So, while her world-class ventriloquism Act on AGT made her an overnight sensation, make no mistake: Lynne is a sensational vocalist, and she's not afraid to belt with the best of them. And she's only 19!

In an interview with Billboard in 2017, longtime AGT star Terry Fator said he foresaw Darci Lynne only getting better as time passed and felt an immense sense of pride seeing her win Season 12 of the show.

Terry Fator and Darci Lynne arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Finale at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on September 14, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"She is, at 12 years old, one of the most unbelievable, perfect ventriloquists I've ever seen, and she'll only get better," Fator said. "She's one of the most talented human beings on the planet, so to be able to see that get validated at 12 years old, I can't wait to see what the future holds for her. It took me a heck a lot longer to achieve that kind of notoriety, but I'm so proud of her. I felt like a proud dad."

Everything to know about "Goodness of God"

In somewhat of a rarity in the gospel and spiritual music space, "Goodness of God" isn't a song that has been around for centuries, constantly being rearranged from an original hymn or Christian poem. The song was actually first released just a few years ago!

Released by renowned American Christian music label Bethel Music and Jenn Johnson on the 2019 album Victory, "Goodness of God" is a modern take on a classic song of spirituality. Themes of appreciation, salvation, gratefulness, and spiritual relationships are found throughout the song's lyrics. At the same time, the composition gives plenty of room for singers to put their own spin on the track via unique runs and vocal inflections — something Darci Lynne took full advantage of in her video.