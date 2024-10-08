Darci Lynne's Harmonies Singing the Eagles' "Hotel California" Are Vocal Paradise

The former AGT winner captured the vibe of the classic song perfectly.

In August, America's Got Talent Season 12 winner Darci Lynne shared a video alongside her friend Brooke performing an acoustic cover of "Hotel California" by the Eagles. The Instagram clip more than shows why Lynne is one of the most talented singers to come out of AGT.

Her and Brooke's harmonies are next-level; the ladies really crushed it. Lynne's pitch-perfect, folk-inspired vocals shined as the two friends gave their fans a casual (albeit super-memorable) version of one of the most popular songs ever.

Although Lynne rose to prominence thanks to her jaw-dropping ventriloquist Act on AGT, she's a natural vocalist. And she's just as impressive singing "normally" as she is singing with her puppets.

As she embarks on a solo music career, Lynne is trying hard to shed her image as "just" a child ventriloquist. After all, she won AGT Season 12 when she was just 12 years old. She turns 20 on October 12! In a recent interview with People, the singing marvel acknowledged that it may be difficult for fans to see her, well, as a grown-up.

"It's crazy for a lot of people," Lynne said. "They all have that 12-year-old in mind whenever my name comes up. And so now it's like, 'Oh my gosh, she's growing up.'"

What to know about "Hotel California"

Darci Lynne Farmer attends the premiere of "Reagan" on August 20, 2024; Randy Meisner, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon of The Eagles pose for a group portrait in London in 1973.

Released in 1977 as the second single off their album of the same name, "Hotel California" not only became an American cultural touchstone, it topped the charts commercially. The song reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 1977, marking the Eagles' fourth number-one hit. "Hotel California" is known today for its unique guitar composition, classic solo, and general lasting appeal.

In 1978, the band earned a Grammy Award for Record of the Year, cementing "Hotel California" as a once-in-a-generation rock hit.

According to co-lead singer Don Henley during their 2013 documentary, History of The Eagles, the song's lyrics simply reflect "a journey from innocence to experience... that's all."