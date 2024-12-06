Darci Lynne's Impression of This Legendary Disney Princess Is Transformative (VIDEO)

The AGT winner put her skill to the test with her own version of this beloved cartoon icon.

America's Got Talent Season 12 winner and world-class ventriloquist, Darci Lynne, Lynne showed off her superb impressionist skills in an Instagram video on December 5.

The viral sensation launched into so many impressions of characters and celebrities that it made our heads spin, including one of a particularly legendary Disney princess.

"Snow White was hard okayyyy," Lynne said in caption.

Lynne's mission was simple: She wanted to see how different characters and people would react to being in the Wicked universe. And after hilarious spot-on impressions of Mickey Mouse, Jennifer Coolidge, and Kristin Wiig's iconic SNL "Target Lady," Lynne blew fans away with a pitch-perfect version of Snow White singing "I'm Wishing" from the original animated movie.

Capturing the spirit of the original animated version of Snow White is difficult, sure, but Lynne pulled it off perfectly. Doing an impression of a beloved classic character is hard enough, but doing it in song is next-level. Singing in the style of a 1930s song is not easy, but Lynne's stunning vibrato and range were in full effect. She sounded like she was right out of the movie!

How did Darci Lynne get into ventriloquism at such a young age?

Lynne's instantly viral AGT audition back in Season 12 is one of the most jaw-dropping moments in the show's history. Still, how does a young girl get into ventriloquism in the first place? In a 2019 interview with Pennsylvania-based Valley Ledger, Lynne peeled back the curtain on the moment that changed everything for her.

"I had been doing these beauty pageants with this girl for a while and her talent was ventriloquism," she explained. "I had never seen it before and it was the coolest thing I had ever seen. I wanted to try it and I was so mesmerized and intrigued. I asked her for tips and pointers then I just went home and I'd do it around the house, in the bathroom mirror. I'd teach myself the basics and watch YouTube videos of past ventriloquists, but no — I didn't know that just getting into it and trying it would lead to all of these amazing opportunities. I just thought it was fun and I didn't know this was the path I was headed on."

It's safe to say Lynne made the right decision!

Here's everything to know about "I'm Wishing"

"I'm Wishing" is the first song from the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs It was written by Frank Churchill and Larry Morey — and performed by Adriana Caselotti. The song is still around today in the form of background music in various attractions throughout Disney theme parks.

In the film, Snow White sings it as she works in the courtyard before the Prince hears her beautiful singing and decides to climb a wall and meet her, setting the film's events in motion.