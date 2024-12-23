John Legend's Superb Version of "This Christmas" Is a Must-Hear Holiday Gift (VIDEO)

Meet the Players | Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 First Look | NBC

The longtime Voice Coach played the soulful holiday hit on the piano for his Instagram followers.

We hope you're ready for some incredible holiday vibes courtesy of John Legend!

For the past few months, the Coach of The Voice has been touring across the country for his A John Legend Christmas concert series. In a special December 22 Instagram video, the star shared a gift for anyone who couldn't make it to his shows this year, with a special rendition of "This Christmas" that will blow you away.

"Wrapping up A John Legend Christmas tour tonight. If you can't make it, this one's for you," he said in a caption.

Talk about a wonderful early Christmas present. Legend took "This Christmas" and performed it like only he can, injecting the classic with his signature runs and gospel-inspired tone that makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Legend's iconic voice goes hand-in-hand with the holiday season. Hearing him sing about blazing fires and caroling is the definition of Christmas vibes.

(And honestly, the only thing that could've made the video better was if one of his four adorable kids joined him on the piano!)

Although it was just a simple, short performance for his Instagram followers, Legend put his all into this special version of "This Christmas" — just like he does with every song he sings!

Here's what to know about "This Christmas"

Released in 1970 by renowned soul musician Donny Hathaway and written by Nadine McKinnor, "This Christmas" has been covered by many current artists, including Destiny's Child, Seal, Train, and former Coaches Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

"I feel blessed to have written with Donny a song that celebrates the possibilities, the expectations, the anticipation of Christmas and the good fun and happy, loving times," said McKinnor in an interview with Jet in 2007.

When will John Legend return to The Voice?

Adam Levine arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024; Kelsea Ballerini attends the ASCAP GRAMMY Brunch in the Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 2, 2024; Michael Bublé on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 27 on Thursday, November 14, 2024; John Legend attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024. Photo: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Todd Owyoung/NBC; Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Although Legend wasn't in a Coach's Chair in Season 26 — a Season ultimately won by rookie Coach Michael Bublé — he'll make his highly-anticipated return for Season 27, premiering on Monday, February 3, 2025, on NBC.

However, Legend's road to a second Voice title won't be easy. Not only has Bublé mastered the art of assembling a championship-caliber team (the Canadian crooner will also return in Season 27), but newcomer Kelsea Ballerini and fellow returning legend Adam Levine will be competing as well. And they'd love nothing more than to spoil Legend's lofty expectations for his team.

Of course, this kind of competition sets the stage for one of the most unpredictable — and entertaining — seasons ever! Mark your calendars because The Voice returns on February 3, and you won't want to miss a single second.