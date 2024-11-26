Jennifer Hudson & John Legend's "Ordinary People" Duet Will Take Your Breath Away

Jim Gaffigan Talks Intense Comedy Set with Trump in the Audience and His Growing Whiskey Collection

Nothing to see here, just two EGOT winners making music magic.

John Legend's "Ordinary People" is one of his best songs, but adding Jennifer Hudson to it takes it to a level that fans didn't think was possible!

On November 25, The Jennifer Hudson Show's official Instagram account shared a video that every music fan needs to see — a duet version of Legend's 2004 hit. Legend performed alongside Hudson during his recent appearance on the show! It's powerful, emotional, and pitch-perfect. So in other words, everything you'd expect from the two iconic singers.

"There's nothing ordinary about this performance," the show captioned the viedo. (They're not wrong!)

Legend handled the song's first verse, and then, as soon as its iconic refrain began, Hudson joined in to effortlessly harmonize — much to the delight of the live studio audience. The two stars then alternated the next verse to wrap up an abbreviated version of the track, but that didn't make it any less powerful.

Hudson's powerhouse vocals were the perfect complement to Legend's silky-smooth crooning. It was a match made in heaven.

Legend and Hudson are a tandem that fans don't deserve. Two EGOT winners performing a duet of "Ordinary People" is just too amazing, and fans have been flooding the video's comment section with positive vibes. One fan put it all into perspective:

"A duo we never knew we were missing! 💖 Their heartfelt vocals are absolutely on fire! 🔥," they wrote.

Jennifer Hudson wraps up her Mega Mentoring duties on The Voice

Jennifer Hudson on The Voice Season 26 Episode 12. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

It's been a wild two weeks on The Voice as the Playoffs are coming to a close, setting the stage for genuinely unpredictable live episodes that will crown the Season 26 winner. Hudson was an integral part of the past two weeks as she lent a helping hand to Michael Bublé and defending champion Reba McEntire as a Mega Mentor.

While Hudson's time on The Voice has come to an end (for now, of course), Legend's preparing for his highly-anticipated return as a Coach in Season 27!

After a brief hiatus due to family commitments and a hectic touring schedule, Legend returns in 2025 alongside fellow returning Coach Adam Levine. The two formidable (and uber-successful) Coaches join Bublé and newcomer Kelsea Ballerini in what is already shaping up to be one of the most entertaining seasons yet.