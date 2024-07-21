Coaches Dan + Shay Reveal the "Magic" Collaborative Process Behind "19 You + Me" | The Voice | NBC

J-Hud's harmonies with both Stapleton and The War and Treaty will make you light a candle and open some wine.

Jennifer Hudson Slayed "Loving You on My Mind" with Chris Stapleton & The War and Treaty

As one of the most identifiable voices of our generation, it's no secret that once Jennifer Hudson grabs the mic, the performance is going to the next level.

The former Coach of The Voice and beloved daytime talk show host showcased that once-in-a-generation talent when Chris Stapleton visited The Jennifer Hudson Show with husband-and-wife country duo The War and Treaty to perform his song "Loving You On My Mind."

The War and Treaty's honey-like harmonies and Stapleton's rustic storytelling were a match made in heaven during the hypnotizing set, with Hudson helping take the performance to the next level. She always delivers a dazzling set, but after teaming up with these country powerhouses, she added another unforgettable performance to her repertoire of hits.

Watch Jennifer Hudson's rousing performance of Stapleton's "Loving You On My Mind" with The War and Treaty here.

Jennifer Hudson's "Loving You On My Mind"with Chris Stapleton & The War and Treaty

Chris Stapleton, Tanya Trotter, and Michael Trotter Jr. attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

There was so much talent in the studio for Hudson's match-up with The War and Treaty and Stapleton for their "Loving You On My Mind" that aired during a May 2024 episode of Hudson's daytime talk show.

Stapleton kicked off the performance alongside the War and Treaty, with his band accompanying them. Hudson dimmed the studio lights to provide the perfect ambiance for Stapleton's intimate love ballad centered around the butterflies we get before reuniting with a loved one.

The War and Treaty and Stapleton sounded fantastic together as their soulful harmonies evoked visions of warm fireplaces and snuggling up with a lover. Following a mesmerizing guitar solo, Hudson effortlessly hopped into harmony from the sidelines, adding angelic vocals to the accompaniment and injecting infectious energy into the set.

The crowd went wild as Hudson joined the country titans on the stage to close the performance with a flourish. Stapleton's heartwarming lyrics perfectly complemented her soulful timbre and passionate delivery, while her vocal chemistry with Stapleton and The War and Treaty left the audience with goosebumps.

"You think I can make it on the tour?" the former Voice Coach asked after the set. "Can I sing on the tour?"

What to Know About "Loving You On My Mind"

Chris Stapleton released "Loving You On My Mind" in November 2023 as a single from his fifth studio album, Higher. The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer wrote the song with Kendell Marvel and Tim James and produced the tune with Dave Cobb and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, who often provides backing vocals for his tracks.

Stapleton has been performing "Loving You On My Mind" and many other hits on the road for his All-American Road Show tour, which is running through December 2024.

Unfortunately for fans of his Jennifer Hudson Show set, Hudson won't be making any advertised appearances. Still, Stapleton's 2024 tour boasts a stacked lineup of special guests, including George Strait, Little Big Town, Willie Nelson, and several other Grand Ole Opry legends.

Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

