In a magical family moment, Legend was joined by his mother and extended family to sing "It Don't Have to Change" at a recent concert.

John Legend's Mom Sang with Him On Stage and We See Where He Got His Amazing Voice

It was a family reunion for John Legend during a recent tour stop — on stage, no less!

In a September 24 Instagram post, The Voice's Coach shared a video from a recent tour date featuring his family contributing backup vocals to one of the first songs he ever recorded, "It Don't Have to Change." It was a family affair in all the best ways, and spoiler alert, Legend's fam can sing with the best of them!

"It was an honor sharing the stage with my family!" Legend captioned. "The Stephens family and the Lloyd family joined me again this past weekend in Cuyahoga Falls, back home in the great state of Ohio."

What a treat for fans in attendance to see Legend's entire extended family — including his mother, Phyllis, who dazzled in a sparkly black dress perfect for the occasion — help him perform one of his oldest and most adored songs in his catalog.

See a video of the performance here.

The stunning rendition of "I Want to Go Back" occurred on Sunday, September 22, in Cuyahoga Falls at the Blossom Music Center, which just goes to show that you never know what you'll experience at a John Legend concert!

John Legend and mother Phyllis Stevens attend a party to celebrate his album "Evolver" at RdV on October 28, 2008 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

John Legend grew up in a church family

Growing up, his grandfather was a pastor, his mother was the choir director, and his father and grandmother played instruments in his local church.

"The church has been so important to who I am as an artist and as a human being, I felt like it was a no-brainer for me to say yes." Legend explained to UPI in 2021. "It was what inspired me to want to sing. I was around all this singing and I wanted to be part of it. I was in choir rehearsals every week as a kid, and I took over the choir when I was older. That was the foundation of my career; I wouldn't be where I am without playing gospel music in church."

Legend's family helping him out on stage isn't a coincidence. They have a history with one of his earliest songs.

When Legend began recording his debut album, Get Lifted, he brought in his family to contribute backup vocals to "It Don't Have to Change," so their collective performance in Cuyahoga Falls over the weekend was the perfect full-circle moment.

When will John Legend return to The Voice?

Nathan Chester and John Legend perform on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Season 26 of The Voice just kicked off with the first round of the Blind Auditions, and although Legend won't participate, fans of the artist won't have to wait much longer to see him attempt to win his second-ever Voice title. He'll make his triumphant return in Season 27 — scheduled to air on NBC in early 2025.

After coming up short in Season 25, Legend will have plenty of time to reevaluate his strategy to ensure victory in Season 27 — although a fellow returning Coach may throw a monkey wrench into Legend's plans. Only time will tell!