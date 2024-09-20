The "All of Me" singer and Voice Coach credits his family for steering his life in the right direction.

John Legend Is the Spitting Image of His Dad, Ron "Popz" Stephens, In Rare New Photo

John Legend is celebrating a very special birthday... his dad's!

On September 19, the "All of Me" singer and fan favorite Coach of The Voice commemorated the occasion with an adorable photo carousel of his father, Ron Stephens, on Instagram. Now we know where Legend gets his good looks from. The resemblance is uncanny.

"Let's wish my dad, Ron Stephens I, a very happy 75th birthday," Legend said. "So happy to see you reach this milestone in life and so grateful for all you've done for me and our entire family. So proud to call you my role model for what it means to be a great man and a great father."

Like father, like son. The two men have the same smile and sparkle in their eyes. (And they both share the same love for Legend's adorable kids!)

Who are John Legend's parents?

Legend is one of four children of Ron (or "Popz," as Legend affectionately calls him) and Phyllis Stephens. And although his parents are no longer together, they're very much a part of his life. Unsurprisingly, both Ron and Phyllis are just as photogenic as their famous son. Legend's mom absolutely beams with pride whenever she takes a picture with him!

In fact, it's safe to say that if it wasn't for his parents, Legend wouldn't have embarked on his musical path at such a young age. They, along with his faith, were an integral and influential part of his childhood!

In a 2021 appearance on a Television Critics Association Zoom panel, as reported by UPI, Legend said that his family and faith inspired him to pursue his career path. Growing up, his grandfather was a pastor, his mother was the choir director, and his father and grandmother played instruments in his local church.

John Legend and mother Phyllis Stevens attend a party to celebrate his album "Evolver" at RdV on October 28, 2008 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

"It was what inspired me to want to sing," he explained. "I was around all this singing and I wanted to be part of it. I was in choir rehearsals every week as a kid, and I took over the choir when I was older. That was the foundation of my career; I wouldn't be where I am without playing gospel music in church."

Legend's church upbringing and relationship with God have been pillars of his personality and faith from day one.

"I grew up in the church and one of the things we talked about was loving our neighbors as we love ourselves," Legend said. "My preacher told me that our neighbor wasn't just the person that lives next door to you but other people whom you might not even know."

When will John Legend return to The Voice?

Season 26 of The Voice premieres on September 23, 2024 on NBC. Defending champion Reba McEntire will attempt to win back-to-back seasons — but returning Coach Gwen Stefani and newcomers Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg (who already have an adorable bromance brewing) will do their best to ensure that doesn't happen.

Although Legend won't participate in Season 26, fans of the artist won't have to wait much longer to see him attempt to win his second-ever Voice title; he'll make his triumphant return in Season 27 — scheduled to air on NBC in early 2025.

After coming up short in Season 25, Legend will have plenty of time to reevaluate his strategy to ensure victory in Season 27 — although a fellow returning Coach, Adam Levine, may throw a monkey wrench into Legend's plans. Only time will tell!