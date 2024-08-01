You'll Obsess Over John Legend's Slowed Down Version of “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”

The Voice Coach serenaded fans in Berkeley, California, with an amazing cover of Meghan Trainor's 2015 hit.

On September 15, 2021, during a performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California, John Legend broke out into a stunning version of a song that technically isn’t even his. Check out this unreal cover of Meghan Trainor’s “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” we tracked down.

The singer is intimately familiar with the track, having contributed vocals to it when Trainor originally recorded it in 2015. Even without Trainor’s trademark doo-wop vocal stylings complementing his iconic voice, Legend performed the song flawlessly and memorably.

Watch John Legend perform “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” here.

The best part of the performance may be Legend’s heartfelt message to the crowd before he began singing. He credits “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” with having a big impact on his mindset.

“It makes you want to savor every moment that you have with the ones that you love,” he explained to fans before giving them instructions. “Tell them how much you appreciate them, tell them that you love them.”

The 45-year-old multi-time Grammy winner has such a way with words, doesn’t he?

John Legend attends the 2024 King's Trust Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024 in New York City; Meghan Trainor attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2024 at Wembley Stadium on June 16, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage

It’s a shame that Trainor wasn’t in attendance to help Legend perform one of her best songs. After all, she was one of the highlights of Season 25 of The Voice, joining the competition halfway through as a Mentor — but somewhat surprisingly, she wasn’t in Legend’s corner! Despite her long-standing history and friendship with Legend, Trainor aligned with Chance the Rapper, giving some much-needed guidance to Team Chance.

Here’s everything to know about “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”

Released in 2015 off her debut breakout album, Title, “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” is a love ballad revolving around the concept of cherishing moments while you can. Legend contributed guest vocals en route to the song reaching #8 on the Billboard Hot 100. Internationally, it was an even bigger hit, becoming the most popular song in countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Poland.

In 2015, Trainor and Legend performed the song together at the Billboard Music Awards and, unsurprisingly, tore the house down.