Sam Smith & John Legend's Voices Are a Match Made in Heaven Duetting "Lay Me Down"

When you're as massively talented and respected as John Legend, you are asked to lend your unique vocal skills to many of your peers' songs. For Sam Smith, adding the longtime Voice Coach to one of their own tracks in 2015 must have been a no-brainer.

In March 2015, Smith and Legend paired up to celebrate Red Nose Day — an annual fundraiser aimed at decreasing worldwide child poverty — by recording a studio version of Smith's debut lead single, "Lay Me Down." All proceeds from the track sales went towards Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day charity. They later performed the duet live at the year's Comic Relief: Face the Funny event.

Lending his vocals was so successful, in fact, that that the 45-year-old has occasionally performed it on his own while touring.

Everything to know about "Lay Me Down" by Sam Smith

Smith released "Lay Me Down" as the debut single of their first album, 2014's In the Lonely Hour. The London-born singer-songwriter became a worldwide household name seemingly overnight off the strength of songs like "Lay Me Down," "Money on My Mind," and, of course, the mega-hit "Stay With Me."

The song's lyrics serve as a glimpse into Smith's heart and soul, revolving around loss, mourning, and hope. And the artists' absolutely flawless vocals are regarded by fans as one of Smith's best. While it never reached the soaring heights of their other more well-known songs, it's a crowd favorite and one that Smith always performs live.

Smith and Legend memorably performed the song together live only once since joining forces in the studio: On March 13, 2015, at a Comic Relief fundraiser in England.

"Lay Me Down" by Sam Smith lyrics

Yes I do, I believe

That one day I will be where I was

Right there, right next to you

And it's hard, the days just seem so dark

The moon, and the stars are nothing without you

Your touch, your skin, where do I begin?

No words can explain the way I'm missing you

Deny this emptiness, this hole that I'm inside

These tears, they tell their own story

Told me not to cry when you were gone

But the feeling's overwhelming, it's much too strong

Can I lay by your side, next to you, you?

And make sure you're alright

I'll take care of you

I don't want to be here if I can't be with you tonight

I'm reaching out to you

Can you hear my call?

This hurt that I've been through

I'm missing you, missing you like crazy

You told me not to cry when you were gone

But the feeling's overwhelming, it's much too strong

Can I lay by your side, next to you, you?

And make sure you're alright

I'll take care of you

I don't want to be here if I can't be with you tonight

Lay me down tonight, lay me by your side

Lay me down tonight, lay me by your side

Can I lay by your side, next to you, you?

