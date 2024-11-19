Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Blake Shelton & Sheryl Crow's Tranquil "Silent Night" Duet Is a Holiday Oasis
The Voice's original cowboy and Crow are a fantastic music duo.
Blake Shelton and Sheryl Crow don't collaborate often, but when they do, it's magic.
The most-winning Coach in The Voice's history once put out a simple, sweet version of the holiday classic, "Silent Night," featuring none other than Crow herself, who contributed guest vocals. The song's an oldie but a goodie — it was released back in 2013. For fans who've never heard the two music icons team up together, buckle in: You're about to receive an early Christmas gift.
The holiday season is right around the corner, and it's mesmerizing covers like this one that put us in the Christmas spirit in November. Shelton's trademark vocals drive the song's first verse, proving once again that the softer side of the country star has resonance.
However, this version of "Silent Night" is taken to the next level when Crow joins in during the second verse. The two stars effortlessly harmonize, giving the song a timeless, spiritual quality that'll give you the chills.
[EMBED] <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/r0D4t6v88HE?si=OZoGDhtWo-DlVuWu" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe> [/EMBED]
Have Blake Shelton and Sheryl Crow collaborated before?
Their fantastic Christmas collaboration aside, Crow has joined forces with Shelton before, just not in the studio. The "All I Wanna Do" singer assisted Shelton during Season 4 of The Voice as a Mentor. In an interview with TV Guide, Shelton opened up about Crow and her contributions to Team Blake. "You can't not like her," he said.
According to Shelton, Crow has been one of his "heroes" for a long time.
"She's kind of always had a kinship with country music," he explained. "More than any of that, [she's] just somebody that I look up to and is one of my heroes."
The best part of Crow's participation in Season 4 was her joining in on Shelton's good-natured badmouthing of fellow Coach Adam Levine.
"Adam [Levine] asked me to mentor," she revealed during filming. "But I wanted to be on the winning team."
"That's my girl!" Shelton responded.
Crow with the iconic quips!