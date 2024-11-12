Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, & Trisha Yearwood Doing "Silent Night" Is Angelic Bliss

If you've ever wanted to see Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, and Trisha Yearwood singing "Silent Night" like you've never heard it before, well, you came to the right place.

In 2013, Kelly Clarkson's Cautionary Christmas Music Tale was broadcast on NBC. The musical comedy Christmas special was loosely based on A Christmas Carol and saw Clarkson, and a few very special guests, perform some timeless holiday songs.

What started as Clarkson singing "Silent Night" solo turned into something heavenly when Yearwood and McEntire joined the festivities. It's time to turn back the clock and get into the holiday spirit. Watch the performance, below.

This rendition of "Silent Night" was like opening a Christmas present to find another gift wrapped inside — and then discovering another inside that one. Clarkson's stunning vocals set the tone for the performance, and the legendary pipes of Yearwood and McEntire elevated the song even more.

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire are close friends IRL

This isn't the first time that McEntire collaborated with Clarkson. The two go way back, stemming from Clarkson's American Idol days. In an interview during rehearsals for Kelly Clarkson's Cautionary Christmas Music Tale, McEntire expressed how happy she was when she got the call to participate in the special.

"I was just thrilled to death when [Clarkson] asked me to sing on her Christmas album, Wrapped in Red, and that parlayed into having the TV special, and then again, she asked me Trisha and I to be a part of it. Which I'm very glad she did," she said.

The trio's cover of "Silent Night" can be found on Clarkson's Wrapped in Red album, and McEntire ended the interview by hyping up the eventual live performance.

"We tried it yesterday, and it sounded great — just like the record," she said.

There's no Christmas like a Reba and Kelly Christmas, are we right?