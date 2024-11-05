Kelly Clarkson & Kelsea Ballerini Are Vocal Soul Sisters on This Velvety Country Duet

The performance has fans begging for a duet album between The Voice Coach gals.

The past and future of The Voice just teamed up for an unforgettable duet.

During the November 4 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson and Kelsea Ballerini performed Ballerini's latest single, "To the Men That Love Women After Heartbreak" — and we just can't stop listening to it. Ballerini singing the lead to perfection with Clarkson contributing backup vocals is pure musical bliss. Listen in the video above.

Clarkson, a Voice Coach from Seasons 14–21 and 23, and Ballerini, who will make her official main Coach debut in Season 27 next year, have an extensive history. Longtime fans of The Voice should remember that technically, Season 27 won't be the first time Ballerini's been on the show.

During Season 15, Ballerini was memorably dubbed the "Fifth Coach" during the competition's digital series Comeback Stage, where she met up with six Artists who didn't get chair turns during Blind Auditions. With her guidance, they competed for a spot in the Top 13 Live Shows — but that was just a hint of things to come.

In Season 20, Ballerini substituted for Clarkson when the "Since U Been Gone" singer was out sick. So for someone officially making their Coach debut in Season 27, we must say that Ballerini will be more than prepared for all the twists, turns, and dramatic moments of the show.

What to know about "To the Men That Love Women After Heartbreak"

Believe it or not, "To the Men That Love Women After Heartbreak" isn't technically part of Ballerini's latest album, Patterns, which was released in October 2024. The track is a special bonus digital download that accompanies the record. (But the song is just as emotional as the album's regular cuts.)

Patterns has been a runaway success since its release, topping the Billboard Country Albums chart and debuting at number-four on the Billboard 200, making Ballerini's newest album her highest-charting album to date. Stream it wherever you get music.