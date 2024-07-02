Darci Lynne & Her Lookalike Mom's Live Duet of "Silent Night" Is Sacred Listening

Take out the tinsel, pour some eggnog, and get ready to celebrate Christmas in July.

Darci Lynne is best known for being a singing ventriloquist who wowed the world on America's Got Talent — and was eventually crowned the winner of Season 12 of the competition series.

And, apparently, her incredible singing talent runs in the family, as evident in a video from Lynne's Homecoming Weekend in Oklahoma City, back in 2017.

The clip features Lynne and her lookalike mom, Misty, sitting onstage together as they perform the traditional holiday carol, "Silent Night." Lynne serenades the audience when she starts singing, but it's Misty who really stuns the audience with her vocals — so much so that she has to briefly pause her singing as the crowd cheers.

Celebrate Christmas in July with this Darci Lynne performance of "Silent Night"

The duet is a beautiful moment for the mother-daughter duo. As their performance ends, they both stand and hug one another as their cover receives a thunderous reaction from the audience. They truly took them to church!

This isn't the only time Lynne and Misty have collaborated on a classic song together. They also sang a stunning rendition of Leonard Cohen's ''Hallelujah" to celebrate Easter.

According to The Washington Post, "Silent Night" is the most covered song of all time, with "more than 3,700 interpretations" of the classic Christmas carol. Lynne is no stranger to covers; she's put her own unique spin on songs like Etta James' "Something’s Got a Hold on Me," "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan, and newer tracks like "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo.

Lynne even starred in her own 2018 holiday special, Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, which featured her covering classic songs like "Santa Baby" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

Celebrate Christmas in July by watching Darci Lynne and Misty's angelic duet of "Silent Night" here.