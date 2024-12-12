The Voice Coach and Queen of Christmas joined forces in 2011 for an epic holiday collab.

Mariah Carey & John Legend's Voices Are Made for Each Other with Magic Christmas Duet

In 2011 Mariah Carey and John Legend teamed up and delivered a stunning holiday duet, "When Christmas Comes."

Millions of fans regard Carey and Legend to be two of the all-time great singers of their generation, and hearing the two collaborate on an original Christmas song is the gift that will keep on giving this holiday season. Trust us: "When Christmas Comes" will make you all warm and fuzzy inside!

Carey steals the show with her masterful high notes and runs throughout the track, but Legend brings a certain vocal swagger that complements Carey's classic tone in a way that we didn't expect.

"When Christmas Comes" even includes a nod to "Jingle Bells" mid-way through the track, which never fails to put a smile on our faces. The duo included everything fans love about their voices, from Carey's iconic whistle register high note" to the flawless soul crooning that Legend has built a career on.

If this duet isn't part of your Christmas playlist, there's still time to throw it in there before December 25!

Here's what to know about "When Christmas Comes"

Originally released by Carey in 2010 as a track from her second Christmas album (and 13th studio album overall), Merry Christmas II You, "When Christmas Comes" is a straightforward song about the gift of love.

Carey enlisted the help of Legend to re-record the song as a duet one year later. It was released as a digital single in 2011 — just in time for the holiday season.

The new-and-improved duet version of "When Christmas Comes" spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, peaking at #59 on December 24, 2011. Interesting enough, it was a smash hit in South Korea, where its popularity far outpaced the United States!

John Legend returns to The Voice on February 3, 2025

Although the longtime Voice Coach wasn't present for the metaphorical fireworks surrounding Season 26, Legend will finally return to the award-winning singing competition series in 2025 for Season 27.

However, Legend won't be the only Voice — ahem — legend returning after a lengthy absence. Adam Levine will make his long-overdue return to the show, joining newcomer Coach Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé, the latter of whom is coming off a dominant Season 26 victory and will be looking to win back-to-back titles!

Don't miss out: tune in to NBC on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c!