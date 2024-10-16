John Legend & All 4 of His Kids Sitting Together in His Voice Chair Is Priceless

John Legend is coming back to The Voice sooner than you think. The "All of Me" crooner will return as a Coach in spring 2025 for Season 27. And to celebrate the news, he posted the cutest family pic.

John Legend brought all four of his kids to the set of The Voice

"My first 4-baby chair pic! Back at The Voice taping Season 27!" Legend captioned an Instagram picture of himself and his four kids in one of the iconic spinning Coach chairs.

In a blue cable knit sweater, Legend holds his youngest, son Wren, in overalls. Behind them is Miles, and next to Legend sits daughter Luna, holding younger daughter Esti. He shares all four children with wife Chrissy Teigen.

In the comments, fans noted how much the kids look like their parents, and shared their excitement to see a fan favorite Coach returning to the series.

In February 2024, Legend told NBC Insider that his family is one of the main reasons he loves doing The Voice. Instead of being away from them on a tour, he can have a consistent and local schedule. ''I also love that, you know, I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids," he said, adding, "It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [it's nice toto] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work."

John Legend's four kids inspired his new album

Even when he's away, Legend's mind is always with his family. In a September 26 Instagram post, Legend highlighted "Always Come Back," a track he specifically wrote for his four children. "Posting this as I've just arrived in Asia for two weeks of shows," Legend wrote. "Chrissy and I often need to travel for work, but every time we leave, we make our kids one simple promise: We'll always come back...no matter how far we go, we will return to the ones we love."

"Everything in this album is inspired by the messages we try to share with our kids to inspire, motivate, comfort them, and help them go to sleep," Legend said in an August interview with Parents. "When I started the album, I just sat and wrote down a bunch of ideas based on the messages we like to share with them, and built the songs around that."