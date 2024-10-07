This Heartwarming Ballad John Legend Wrote for His 4 Kids Will Give You Goosebumps

The Voice Coach wrote the song "Always Come Back" about his own children for his new kids album, My Favorite Dream.

John Legend's recently-released new album, My Favorite Dream, is already a hit with kids and parents alike because every song is catered to children. However, one song stands out as especially heartfelt.

In a September 26 Instagram post, Legend highlighted "Always Come Back," a track he specifically wrote for his four children: Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 1, and Wren, 1. Accompanied by an adorable photo slideshow of the kids, the longtime Coach of The Voice — who will return in Season 27 — explained why the song is so important to him and his family.

There's no way anyone can listen to this song without getting major goosebumps.

"Posting this as I've just arrived in Asia for 2 weeks of shows," Legend captioned. "Chrissy and I often need to travel for work, but every time we leave, we make our kids one simple promise: we'll always come back. That promise inspired this song, 'Always Come Back,' and I'm so excited to share the official video with you. Whether you're stepping out for work or traveling far away, the message is the same — no matter how far we go, we will return to the ones we love. Including my family in this video felt natural because they are the heart of this song and the inspiration for this album. I hope it resonates with you and your family and becomes a special reminder for your little ones, too."

Sometimes, all a child needs to hear is that their parents will always be there for them, and "Always Come Back" is a song that transcends, resonating with parents and their kids everywhere.

John Legend talks inspiration behind his kid-friendly album

In an August interview with Parents, Legend spoke candidly about the inspiration behind My Favorite Dream.

"Everything in this album is inspired by the messages we try to share with our kids to inspire, motivate, comfort them, and help them go to sleep," Legend explained. "When I started the album, I just sat and wrote down a bunch of ideas based on the messages we like to share with them, and built the songs around that."

Music is a significant part of the Legend household, with even his youngest son getting in on the piano-playing action lately. Speaking like a true dad, Legend confessed that his thought process behind making the album was two-fold.

"I hope it inspires [families], and makes them love music even more," he said. "I hope the album gives [families] something to bond together with. And, hopefully, [the album] gets kids to go to sleep!"