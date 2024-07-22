John Legend's Youngest Son Wren Literally Fell Over While Playing a Toy Piano (VIDEO)

The Voice Coach's 1-year-old was just like his dad while he played the piano.

John Legend is known for the energy he brings to any piano or vocal performance — but it looks like his 1-year-old son is aiming to do his dad one better!

In a July 21 Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Legend family enjoying the dog days of summer at home. In the sixth slide of the post, their youngest, Wren, stole the show with a hyper-energetic toy piano performance that was so passionate, the little guy fell over. It’s cuteness overload, as is par for the course for the Legend children.

"In summmmmmerrrrrrr," Teigen captioned. Her Instagram carousel was filled with sweet moments of their kids (the couple also share Luna, 8 Miles, 6, and Est, 1), but all eyes were on Wren as he took after Legend himself.

As any parent will tell you, watching a child take after Mom or Dad with a genuine shared interest is a sight to behold, and Wren perfectly his piano skills at such a young age should make Legend and Teigen beam with pride. Is there a career as an artist in Wren’s future?

John Legend is back on The Voice for Season 27

As announced earlier this year, Legend will make his long-awaited return to The Voice in Season 27 after taking a brief hiatus to spend time with his family and finish up his latest tour dates.

The one-time Voice winner always alluded to coming back, and thankfully, his return came sooner than most fans expected.

"My family's growing, I have a new album out, I'm gonna do a little bit of touring, and so it's probably better that I take a break," Legend told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “But I'll be back on The Voice, just not this coming season."

Legend’s promise will come true in Season 27. However, fans will have to wait a little bit longer, because before he returns, Season 26 will take place this fall on NBC! Gwen Stefani returns as a Coach, joining defending champion Reba McEntire and two rookie Coaches: Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.

As someone with one lone championship under his belt, one has to think Legend will keep his eyes peeled on the Coaches’ strategy in Season 26. Like Legend, McEntire and Stefani look to win their second-ever Voice title this fall, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Legend will be taking notes to make sure Season 27 ends in his favor!