John Legend Recruited Miles & Luna to Sing on His New Song and They're So Good

The Voice Coach enlisted the help of his oldest kids and wife Chrissy Teigen to sing on his new children's album, My Favorite Dream.

John Legend may have passed on his phenomenal vocal talent to his kids, and they're not afraid to show it off!

In a unexpected Instagram reveal on August 9, the longtime star of The Voice announced the impending release of a kids' album he's been secretly working on. It's called My Favorite Dream, and fans and families of all ages are thrilled about its eventual release, which is scheduled for the end of August! The best part? The lead single, "L-O-V-E" is out now and features guest vocals from not only Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, but two of his adorable children, Miles and Luna!

"The first single is the signature anthem for the album," Legend said. "It's called 'L-O-V-E' and it features Chrissy, Luna, and Miles singing backing vocals (Luna's & Miles's first album credit!). And Luna designed and drew all the single covers for the album too!"

That's right. For the first time, fans can hear the voices of sweet little Miles and Luna sing on an honest-to-goodness record for the first time. That's about the cutest thing ever, and it fits Legend and his family perfectly. And 8-year-old Luna being in charge of the album's artwork is the cherry on top of all this.

Speaking of the album's lead single, fans can hear "L-O-V-E" right now:

(That hook will be in our heads all weekend. We're not complaining.)

Here's what to know about John Legend's upcoming kids album

The 45-year-old peeled back the curtain and let fans in on his thought process regarding his inspirations for creating My Favorite Dream.

"I decided to go all in and make a whole album of sing-alongs & lullabies for kids and families," Legend wrote on Instagram. "I sat at our family piano and wrote 9 original songs full of the messages we share with our kids: words of encouragement, comfort, love, togetherness, imagination, exploration, and GOING TO SLEEP ! I also covered 2 popular classics ("Three Little Birds" & "You Are My Sunshine") and recorded a few bonus tracks from the Fisher-Price repertoire."

Scheduled for release on August 30 and produced by acclaimed singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens (whom Legend credits as being "a visionary artist"), My Favorite Dream will feature "dreamy, whimsical soundscapes" set to what will be instant-classic family-friendly tracks.

When will John Legend return to The Voice?

Nathan Chester and John Legend perform on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

When The Voice returns this fall on NBC, longtime viewers will immediately notice something unusual: Legend is not sitting in a Coach's chair! Unfortunately, the star won't be a part of the Season 26 competition, but fans won't have to wait long to see the former champion attempt to lead Team Legend to another Season win — he'll return in Season 27!

Scheduled to premiere in early 2025, Season 27 of The Voice will see Legend return as a Coach after a brief hiatus. He'll be going up against some stiff competition: the reuturning Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini will also be vying for a Voice title.

Until Season 27, Legend will do what he does best — perform live all over the world, spend time with his adorable family, and unexpectedly release a future chart-topping kids' album.