John Legend's Giant Fluffy Poodle Petey Is Transformed After "Big Makeover" (VIDEO)

In addition to Petey, the Voice Coach has three other dogs he and his family absolutely adore.

Get ready for Extreme Makeover: Doggy Edition.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's adorable giant poodle named Petey is a late night talk show star, but even celebs need a makeover now and then — and that's what happened in a new Instagram video posted by Los Angeles-based dog groomer, Jess Rona.

The clip features Petey with long fluffy hair, sitting on a table waiting for the prettifying process to begin. The video starts with the groomers cutting the hair hanging in front of Petey's eyes, and then they proceed to cut and shave down the golden locks covering his body.

"I give you an unfiltered, chatty, groovy ASMR makeover of Petey the giant Poodle," read the Instagram caption. After using scissors to cut down the fur on his ears and around out his snout, Petey is looking like a pup prince, and even shakes the groomer's hand in appreciation for the glow-up.

Petey's obedient behavior led one commenter to ask if all of the groomer's clients are this compliant, with Jess Rona Grooming replying: "No! He is extremely special."

Would you expect anything less from Legend and Teigen's fur baby? Petey clearly gets regular treatments, as he was also spotted at the groomers in April earlier this year.

Petey made his late night talk show debut earlier this year when he accompanied The Voice Coach and Teigen to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 2. The superstar couple were on to talk about their new dog food and treat line, Kismet, and during their interview they brought out Petey who got up on his hind legs and gave Jimmy Fallon a hug.

"What in the world are you? You're beautiful," Fallon said as Petey rested his paws on his shoulders. "That was the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life."

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen (with their dogs Penny & Petey) during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Petey, thank you so much, I appreciate this," he said after feeding the pooch a treat.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's 4 dogs

In addition to Petey, Legend and Teigen also have three other dogs: Penny, a French Bulldog, Pearl the Bassett hound, and their newest addition, Pebbles.

Whether he's at the groomers or on The Tonight Show stage, Petey proves he is a good boy — who probably deserves an extra special Kismet treat.