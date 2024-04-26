John Legend's Poodle, Petey, Got a Major Makeover with Amazing Results (VIDEO)

Adam Sandler on Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston, His Nude Beach Mishap and More

The massive poodle had the best services from celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona.

John Legend likes to make sure that his dogs get the best care possible.

On April 25, celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona shared a video of Legend's 4-year-old poodle, Petey, getting a doggy spa treatment. In the clip, we get to see Petey undergo a "total transformation" from good boy to extra good boy.

First, Petey sits obediently in the sink before getting doused with water and his curly brown fur washed. Then, the groomer gives the pup's mane a trim, making him look even more handsome. In a final, adorable moment, Petey even gives Rona a handshake.

"Our pretty boy Petey!" Legend wrote on his April 25 Instagram story of the pup looking eager to get bathed.

See Petey getting his doggy makeover later down in this post!

Not only is Petey polite, he is an athletic pup as well. On February 10, Legend shared Instagram snapshots of the dog wearing a football jersey and catching a toy pigskin in the air.

''Put Petey in, Coach 🏈,'' Legend captioned the post.

Petey is a master at wearing doggy costumes. In February, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, showed us hilarious pictures of the poodle wearing their 7-year-old daughter Luna's Girl Scout sweater and brownie's cap.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's adorable dogs

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Along with Petey, Legend and Teigen also have two other dogs that we know of: Penny the French Bulldog and Pearl the Basset Hound.

On March 13, Legend showed us a candid photo of him walking all three of the dogs, including a fourth pup with gray, shaggy fur. In the photo, Legend wears a hoodie and sneakers while impressively handling all of their leashes. Petey and Pearl look regal and poised while looking at something in the distance, while Penny sniffs the grass in front of her.

''POV: Your dog walker calls out sick,'' Legend captioned the post.

Then, on March 23, The Voice coach gave us glimpse of him chilling on a couch with Petey, Pearl, Penny, and the unknown gray dog. In the photos, they all lounge on a green sofa, looking totally relaxed.

''Our other four babies!'' Legend captioned the pictures.

The dogs blend in just great with the Legend-Teigen family, as in October 2023, Legend shared the most heartwarming moment of Luna cuddling with Pearl.

In a slideshow of two pictures, we see Teigen and then Luna looking just alike as they peacefully nap while snuggled up with their family's cute dogs. Sweet dreams!

"Sleeping beauties," Legend captioned the post.