John Legend's Kids Miles & Luna Are So Brave Zip Lining a Mountain with Their Parents

The Voice Coach and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, took their oldest kids on an adventure.

During the last weekend of June, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shared a zip lining adventure they had with their oldest children, Miles and Luna!

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

Fans of the famous parents will be happy to know that they bravely took on the high-flying activity with smiles, and Teigen captured the moment with a sweet Instagram post on June 30:

"The kids finally got to live out their dreams of a zipline longer than the one at sky zone! did 10 of these lengths all down the mountain! one tip: try not to wear denim daisy dukes. seems obvious I know but I didn't think I'd actually do it!" Teigen said.

RELATED: John Legend's Giant Fluffy Poodle Petey Is Transformed After "Big Makeover" (VIDEO)

Kudos to both 6-year-old Miles and 8-year-old Luna — they're taking full advantage of the sense of adventure Legend and Tiegen try to impart to their children.

John Legend is a family man first, a world-class artist second

Legend — the longtime Voice Coach who will return to the series in Season 27 — takes his role as father seriously. He even regularly brings both Luna and Miles to the show's set (his babies, Esti and Wren, are a bit too young).

"I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids. It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know?" he said in a February interview with NBC Insider. "And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work, but honestly, the inspiration that I get from these Artists every single time is very renewing for me, and it doesn’t get old."

Even though he's one of the most talented artists of his generation, the impact of being a dad has profoundly affected him. During a 2017 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Legend revealed how becoming a new dad brought him closer to his wife than he thought possible.

RELATED: John Legend's New Hairless Cat Is Hilariously Unfazed by His 1-Year-Old Daughter

"It's beautiful, it's very emotional, and it brings you and your wife closer together," he confessed. "It's a very powerful feeling to see the product of your love right there in front of you."

Shortly after the May 2018 birth of his oldest son, Miles, Legend opened up about the difference between having your first child and welcoming your second.

"In some ways it's easier because we have perspective and we're not like, afraid," the star told Huffington Post in 2018. "I wouldn't say we were afraid the first time, but we definitely didn't know what we were doing and leaned on our professional help a lot more. I think now we understand our style as parents and understand how to interact with each other and with the kids. The experience really helps you with the second kid."

It sounds like courage runs in the family.