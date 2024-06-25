John Legend's New Hairless Cat Is Hilariously Unfazed by His 1-Year-Old Daughter

The Voice Coach John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed a new pet to their crew earlier this year: a hairless cat. With four children (Miles, Luna, Esti, and Wren) and three dogs (Penny, Petey, and Pearl), that brings their family head count up to 10.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

Two members of the household, baby Esti and the new hairless cat, are becoming fast friends. Esti can be seen lovingly holding the cat in an Instagram post from early June. And a few weeks later, she's at it again, holding the cat while playing with some Legos. Only this time: We see the cat's face, and it's hilariously unfazed by Esti's shenanigans. Seriously, the cat's stone-cold expression as Esti carries it around is absolutely priceless. What a mood!

See the video for yourself in the Instagram carousel, below. Slide 4!

RELATED: Sam Smith & John Legend's Voices Are a Match Made in Heaven Duetting "Lay Me Down"

Why John Legend's kids are a big reason he loves filming The Voice

John Legend will return as a Coach for Season 27 of The Voice. In an interview with NBC Insider, he explained why he frequently comes back to work on the show — and his children are a huge factor.

"I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids," he said. "It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work."

That said, Legend says he feels the same "inspiration" working with the competing Voice Artists now as he did his first year coaching. "It's very renewing for me, and it doesn’t get old," he said, adding, ''I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent and it’s really inspiring, truthfully. I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching. I learn from the interaction I have with these Artists, and it’s very renewing because, you know, I’ve been making records for, like, 20 years now and to be around Artists that have that hunger and that excitement is very renewing for me, and I love that experience."

John Legend on The Voice Season 25 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

RELATED: Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, & John Legend Sound Divine Singing a Prayer

The Voice Season 27 premieres spring 2025. Season 26 airs fall 2024.