Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, & John Legend Sound Divine Singing a Prayer

The Voice Coach alum John Legend, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, and Lady Gaga covered "The Prayer" by Dion and Bocelli with pianist Lang Lang. The results were stunning.

On April 18, 2020, some of the biggest names in music came together to deliver a timeless (and seamlessly edited) performance of "The Prayer," a song made famous in 1998 by Celine Dion and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Joining Dion and Bocelli were none other than Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, and The Voice alum John Legend — and the results speak for themselves. (Lang Lang, for the unfamiliar, is a world-renowned Chinese-born pianist.)

Make no mistake about it — this is still Dion and Bocelli's song. But the presence of Gaga and Legend's unmistakable, powerful vocals alongside Lang's piano skills elevates this iconic late-90s operatic-pop hit.

The song is known for its beauty and its high degree of difficulty — just ask America's Got Talent alum Terry Fator, who pulled it off with grace in 2023.

Everything to know about "The Prayer" by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli

Originally recorded in 1998 as two separate solo songs — Dion singing in English and Bocelli in Italian — as part of the soundtrack to the movie Quest For Camelot, the duet version featuring both artists was released a year later. The back-and-forth nature of the track's vocals is perfectly suited to highlight the strengths of both Dion and Bocelli, resulting in a powerful song that evokes emotion from even the most casual listener.

Céline Dion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; John Legend attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Kayla Oaddams/WireImage; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"The Prayer" by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli lyrics

I pray you'll be our eyes

And watch us where we go

And help us to be wise

In times when we don't know

Let this be our prayer

When we lose our way

Lead us to a place

Guide us with your grace

To a place where we'll be safe

La luce che tu dai

(I pray we'll find your light)

Nel cuore resterà

(And hold it in our hearts)

A ricordarci che

(When stars go out each night)

L'eterna stella sei

(Whoa)

Nella mia preghiera

(Let this be our prayer)

Quanta fede c'è

(When shadows fill our day)

Lead us to a place

(Guide us with your grace)

Give us faith so we'll be safe

Sogniamo un mondo senza più violenza

Un mondo di giustizia e di speranza

Ognuno dia la mano al suo vicino

Simbolo di pace, di fraternità

La forza che ci dà

(We ask that life be kind)

È il desiderio che

(And watch us from above)

Ognuno trovi amor

(We hope each soul will find)

Intorno e dentro sé

(Another soul to love)

Let this be our prayer

Let this be our prayer

Just like every child

Just like every child

Need to find a place

Guide us with your grace

Give us faith so we'll be safe

È la fede che

Hai acceso in noi

Sento che ci salverà