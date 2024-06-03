John Legend's Family Got a New Hairless Cat, and His Daughter Esti Is Obsessed

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family has gotten a little bigger with the addition of their new pet.

Teigen took to Instagram on Monday, June 3 to reveal a hairless cat has joined their squad — and their 1-year-old daughter, Esti, is already obsessed.

The pet reveal was a part of a photo carousel Teigen posted to show what her family's been up to these past few weeks.

"Little week recap! Troop Beverly Hills celebrated their cookie sales with a lesson in Korean BBQ and coffee filter flower making, Esti fell in love with her Baby Alive, Wren continues to be happy nonstop, wine goggles and big brother miles. Also got a cat oh my god," Teigen wrote in a caption alongside several family snaps. Peep Esti meeting the new cat in the fifth slide of the carousel further down this article.

The cat joins The Voice Coach's three dogs, Penny, Petey, and Pearl. With four kids in the Legend-Teigen household, that brings the family head count to 10! There's almost certainly never a dull moment in that home.

No word yet on the cat's name, but if Penny, Petey, and Pearl are any indication, we're thinking a "P" name is on the books. Patty? Paula? Petunia? Place your bets now.

John Legend just wrapped Season 25 of The Voice, and he's taking Season 26 off. That said, he loves working on the show, telling NBC Insider, ''I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent and it’s really inspiring, truthfully. I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching. I learn from the interaction I have with these Artists, and it’s very renewing because, you know, I’ve been making records for, like, 20 years now and to be around Artists that have that hunger and that excitement is very renewing for me, and I love that experience."

