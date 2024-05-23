John Legend’s Baby Son Wren Had an Adorable Food Fight in His High Chair (PIC)

With a mom like cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, of course Wren Stephens, son of The Voice Coach John Legend, loves mealtimes. And you can see just how happy eating makes him in a new Instagram post showing the almost-1-year-old in his high chair after absolutely destroying his lunch (in a good way). Check it out, below.

Baby Wren is so happy

"wren’s pure joy appreciation post 🤍🩷🤍🩷🤍," Teigen wrote on Instagram alongside a selection of pictures featuring the baby beaming. Now that he's got a few teeth, he can really rip it up at mealtimes. He grins from the floor, high chairs, and a baby gym, always camera-ready. So sweet.

Pretty much any time we've seen Wren, he's had a massive smile on his face. He smiled for the first time in July 2023 and hasn't missed a day since. "He smiles so much. That's our favorite thing about him," Legend said of Wren when he was named People's Cutest Baby in 2023. "He's such a smiley boy. He just lights up the room, looks like a little Cabbage Patch doll."

Wren is John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's youngest, born in 2023

Legend and Teigen revealed that their family was officially "complete" with Wren's arrival in June 2023, explaining that although Teigen had given birth to daughter Esti only months prior, Wren arrived via a surrogate named Alexandra. In her announcement, Teigen opened up about why they named their son after her.

"We also met the most incredible, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All of our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

Teigen added, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you. Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full."

