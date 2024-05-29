John Legend's 1-Year-Old Baby Esti Getting Enthralled at a Museum Is So Tender

The Best Performances from the Top 5 Finalists | The Voice | NBC

Little Esti and her mom, model-author Chrissy Teigen, were captivated by the Museum of Natural History in L.A.

Over Memorial Day weekend 2024, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took their kids to Los Angeles' Museum of Natural History, and judging from these Instagram photos, 1-year-old Esti was captivated by this exhibit in particular.

John Legend's 1-year-old daughter, Esti, loves the museum

As we reported yesterday, Legend's 11-month-old son, Wren, took in the sights and sounds of the museum from a fun vantage point: his dad's shoulders. But Esti had a blast, too, having a special affinity for the Gem and Mineral Hall. In a photo shared to Instagram by her mama, author-model Chrissy Teigen, Esti is staring intently at one of the encased displays. She can't get enough!

John Legend on The Voice Season 25 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Here's how the museum's website describes the Gem and Mineral Hall: "Wander among thousands of stunning specimens showcasing the beauty and diversity of Earth's building blocks in one of the world's most valuable collections of gems and minerals. Investigate how geologists find and classify rocks and minerals and marvel at over 300 pounds of gold—including the 'Mojave Nugget,' the largest known nugget of California gold."

See little Esti at the exhibit for yourself in the second photo of the carousel, below:

John Legend's kids visit him at The Voice

While it's clear that Esti and Wren were the stars of the family's recent trip to the Museum of Natural History, the rest of the Legend crew doesn't shy away from the spotlight, either.

In late May, 8-year-old Luna and her 6-year-old brother, Miles, accompanied their dad to the The Voice Season 25 live finale and took advantage of a golden opportunity: They posed for a quick photo on Dan + Shay's iconic Double Chair.

If that's not fully embracing the perks of having a parent who's a Coach on The Voice, we don't know what is.

Speaking of: Mark your calendars for the return of The Voice Season 26 this fall on NBC. Catch up on Season 25 on Peacock now.