The Voice Super Save Results: These 4 Eliminated Artists Advance to Semi-Finals

Olivia Kuper Harris Performs "Someone to Watch Over Me" by Ella Fitzgerald | The Voice Lives | NBC

Find out who gets another shot on The Voice!

In a shocking twist, four eliminated Artists are coming back to The Voice to compete in the Live Shows. Host Carson Daly revealed this major twist at the end of the second night of Playoffs, telling the Coaches that in an effort to keep talented singers around as long as possible, they'd each be allowed to select a third Artist from their Playoff teams to advance. Here's who's coming back:

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Adam Levine Asked Blake Shelton If He'd Gone "Too Far" with a Joke on The Voice

These Artists are getting one last chance on The Voice thanks to the Super Save

Despite being sent home following the Playoffs, these Artists are coming back. But they don't have to impress their Coaches; now that we're at Live Shows, it's up to viewers to decide who stays and who goes.

The Super Save Artists are: Olivia Kuper-Harris, Kaiya Hamilton, Jaelen Johnston, and Connor James.

What is The Voice's Super Save rule change?

John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 13. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

"Coaches, lend me your ears. I come with great news, great joy," Host Carson Daly told the Coaches backstage after Michael Bublé and John Legend had rounded out the Top 8 with their picks during the May 5 episode. "We’ve always intended to keep the best Artists on this show for the longest amount of time," Daly explained, telling all four Coaches, "We’re going to allow each of you to bring back one Artist." Daly added, "The Super Save is on...go give the good news to a third Artist."

"I know who that is!" said Bublé, excitedly thinking of the Artist he wanted to save and asking, "How did you keep this secret?" Legend was (playfully) peeved. "Do you realize how much stress you unnecessarily put on us?" he demanded to know, adding, "They didn’t tell me I was gonna be able to pick three all along! They knew! Why didn’t I know?"

RELATED: One of the Season 28 Coaches for The Voice Was Just Revealed! (DETAILS)

Ballerini was barely able to process the news. "I am overstimulated," Coach Kelsea Ballerini said. Later on, she was really happy about it. "We love a good plot twist," she said, joking, "I feel like Santa Claus. Ho ho ho. Gimme the phone. It’s Christmas." Adam Levine was unfazed, saying simply that it was "pretty awesome we get to do this…I love giving someone another opportunity."

Bublé and Legend got to deliver the good news in person, as their teams were still in the building after competing, while Ballerini and Levine hopped onto their phones.