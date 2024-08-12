John Legend's Gritty A Cappella Version of "Amazing Grace" Is One-of-a-Kind

Behind the Scenes at Bublé, Reba, Gwen and Snoop's Dazzling Coach Performance | The Voice | NBC

John Legend is the gift that keeps on giving. No matter how far back in time you go, fans can always find performances that captivate.

During a 2007 appearance on French music show Taratata, the soon-to-be-returning Voice Coach delivered a stunning and soulful a cappella cover of "Amazing Grace" that still holds up in 2024. At the time, the 28-year-old had only released two studio albums: Get Lifted and Once Again.

Watch a young John Legend blow viewers away with his version of "Amazing Grace."

This particular find comes hot off the heels of the announcement of Legend's upcoming kids' album (with his family providing backup vocals), set for release on August 30, 2024.

Thankfully for fans of The Voice, Legend is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the award-winning competition series in Season 27. While the Coach already has one season win under his belt, winning his second may be easier said than done. Not only is Adam Levine returning to (hopefully) continue his dominant ways in Season 27, but Legend will also have to fend off Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini in what already has the makings of the most epic Season yet.

A recent behind-the-scenes photo shared by Levine from filming shows the four Coaches getting along great in the early going — but we'll see how tenacious they become once the live shows begin in early 2025!

Here's what to know about "Amazing Grace"

With lyrics by poet John Newton and originally published in 1779, "Amazing Grace" is a classic Christian hymn that is overwhelmingly well-known in popular culture. The lyrics tell the story of being forgiven regardless of one's past mistakes. In fact, the song eventually became closely tied to the abolitionist movement due to its message of overcoming hardships.

According to CBS, "Amazing Grace" is sung approximately 10 million times annually, from church services to on-stage covers to candid social media performances.

The hymn is incredibly popular for artists to cover. Legend's version joins the ranks of other impeccable showings, such as Carrie Underwood's delicate country-tinged cover and the soaring power behind Susan Boyle's memorable performance.