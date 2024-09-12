John Legend's Babies Esti & Wren Made the Most Adorable Mess While Painting

Jimmy Talks About Sports History Being Made in the Cardigan Classic with DJ Khaled

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have some cleaning to do—but there's an adorable reason behind it.

The longtime Voice Coach alum and his author-model wife frequently post adorable Instagram updates about their four kids, and Teigen's September 11 post showed off the artistic side of their two youngest, Esti and Wren. The two babies dove head-first into the world of finger painting and, naturally, they made a mess.

It's a simple formula, really: babies + paint = chaos, but cute chaos nonetheless. See the two little future artists in action here.

"Busy 🐝🐝🐝s!!!! ready for fall weather, please lord!!" Teigen captioned the Instagram carousel, referencing the unbearable heat that has taken over Los Angeles in recent weeks.

Legend's family is the most important thing in his life. The 45-year-old recently got a second tattoo to pay tribute to Esti and Wren and his wife to match his first tattoo, which bears the name of his oldest son and daughter, Miles and Luna.

John Legend ends his hiatus from The Voice in Season 27

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Fans of the 2024 Emmy award-nominated singing competition show won't have to wait much longer for the new season. Season 26 of The Voice premieres on September 23, 2024 on NBC. Defending champion Reba McEntire will attempt to win back-to-back seasons — but returning Coach Gwen Stefani and newcomers Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg (who already have an adorable bromance brewing) will do their best to ensure that doesn't happen.

Although Legend won't participate in Season 26, fans of the artist won't have to wait much longer to see him attempt to win his second-ever Voice title; he'll makes his triumphant return in Season 27 in early 2025.

After coming up short in Season 25, Legend will have plenty of time to reevaluate his strategy to ensure victory in Season 27—although a fellow returning Coach, Adam Levine, may throw a monkey wrench into Legend's plans. Only time will tell!